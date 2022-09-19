The Toronto Blue Jays (84-64) are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) in the second of a brief two-game series Wednesday night. Kevin Gausman (12-10) is projected to start for the Blue Jays, while Zack Wheeler (11-7) will take the bump for the Phillies. First pitch is slated for 6:45 ET. Here we’ll continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Phillies prediction and pick.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO