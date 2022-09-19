Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing
Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2...
What do the Braves do with struggling Matt Olson?
Around the yard with 92.9 the Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley as he talked about how should the Braves handle slumping first baseman Matt Olson?
Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit grand slam helps Brewers beat Mets
Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit grand slam capped a five-run seventh inning Wednesday afternoon for the host Milwaukee Brewers, who avoided being
FOX Sports
Candelario leads Tigers against the Orioles after 4-hit outing
Detroit Tigers (56-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-11, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 runs.
Yardbarker
The Blue Jays blew a chance to sweep the Orioles
I really don’t want to minimize the recent success that the Blue Jays have had. They’re in the midst of clinching a playoff berth in the next couple of weeks, and they have hit their stride at the right time. However, there have been several instances this season...
Phillies Breakout Prospect Continues Torrid Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a major breakout occur within their system this season.
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling in right field for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vierling will operate in right field after Nick Maton was left on the bench versus Blue Jays' righty Ross Stripling. numberFire's models project Vierling to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022
The Toronto Blue Jays (84-64) are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) in the second of a brief two-game series Wednesday night. Kevin Gausman (12-10) is projected to start for the Blue Jays, while Zack Wheeler (11-7) will take the bump for the Phillies. First pitch is slated for 6:45 ET. Here we’ll continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Phillies prediction and pick.
CBS News
Sandy Alcantara's 5th complete game lifts Marlins over Nats 3-1
WASHINGTON - Sandy Alcantara pitched his major league-leading fifth complete game, a seven-hitter that led the Miami Marlins over the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. Alcantara (13-8) struck out seven and walked one, throwing 103 pitches. His 2.37 ERA is second in the National League...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge socks 60th homer in comeback win
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the third American League player to hit 60 homers in a season, reaching the milestone
Kyle Wright the latest Braves pitcher to be listed among Hall of Famers
Kyle Wright is only the most recent pitcher to be included among Hall of Fame guys, but that only begins to show just how good a season the Atlanta Braves rotation has enjoyed in 2022
Braves look to feast on Nats, keep pace in NL East
Atlanta will send 18-game winner Kyle Wright to the mound when they open a three-game home series against the Washington
