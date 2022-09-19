ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FOX Sports

Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing

Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2...
FOX Sports

Candelario leads Tigers against the Orioles after 4-hit outing

Detroit Tigers (56-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-11, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 runs.
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays blew a chance to sweep the Orioles

I really don’t want to minimize the recent success that the Blue Jays have had. They’re in the midst of clinching a playoff berth in the next couple of weeks, and they have hit their stride at the right time. However, there have been several instances this season...
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling in right field for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vierling will operate in right field after Nick Maton was left on the bench versus Blue Jays' righty Ross Stripling. numberFire's models project Vierling to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022

The Toronto Blue Jays (84-64) are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) in the second of a brief two-game series Wednesday night. Kevin Gausman (12-10) is projected to start for the Blue Jays, while Zack Wheeler (11-7) will take the bump for the Phillies. First pitch is slated for 6:45 ET. Here we’ll continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Phillies prediction and pick.
CBS News

Sandy Alcantara's 5th complete game lifts Marlins over Nats 3-1

WASHINGTON - Sandy Alcantara pitched his major league-leading fifth complete game, a seven-hitter that led the Miami Marlins over the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. Alcantara (13-8) struck out seven and walked one, throwing 103 pitches. His 2.37 ERA is second in the National League...
