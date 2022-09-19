Read full article on original website
opb.org
Rain and fall temperatures do not stop fire season
Despite rain and cooler weather in Oregon over the weekend, fire dangers remain in the state. A reminder was released by the Oregon Department of Forestry. “It’s very easy to think that with the lower temperatures that the potential of fire has gone down,” ODF spokesperson Jessica Prakke said. “However, we are still seeing new fire starts daily throughout the state of Oregon.”
kptv.com
It’s late September and still no sign of a soaking rain ahead; but how unusual is that?
The sunshine and warm (not hot!) temperatures have been nice this month. But now it’s getting a bit weird. Where’s the rain? So far only .05″ rain in Portland, but take a look at how wet our recent Septembers have been. Most of the region has been...
KTVL
"Extreme" wildfire risk in Southern Oregon reduced to "High"
Jackson County — While fire season has no set end date in Southern Oregon and northern California, forestry officials use a wildfire risk designation to indicate when the season is over. As of midnight, Sept. 20, Jackson and Josephine county will transition from Extreme to High danger levels but...
KTVZ
More rain is headed to C.O.
As our lows drop Monday night to the low to mid-40s, we will see a chance of rain showers, with light northwest winds all night. The slow-moving low-pressure center now off the central California coast will keep cooling temperatures and rain showers in our forecast through Thursday morning. Skies will begin to clear, but we won't get back to average temperatures until Friday.
nbc16.com
Oregon to require that no new gas vehicles to be sold come 2035
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is on track to follow California's emission standards, requiring that new gas vehicles no longer be sold come 2035. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is in the process of reviewing a tentative rule and has about three months to submit it for approval. Under...
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
beachconnection.net
Talk on Invasive Green Crab Looks at Its History on S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Oh, the lowly European green crab: that annoying invasive species along the Oregon coast that has become a mix of pariah and growing culinary delight. (Photo above: Coos Bay. Courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more) On October 4, the south...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
KTVL
Oregon's tuition-free preschool program hits major delays
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of Oregon families who expected their children to start tuition-free state-provided preschool this month have been told those plans are on hold. The agency which oversees the Preschool Promise program has yet to send contracts to most of the 248 participating preschools statewide. Those...
bendmagazine.com
4 Central Oregon Shops that Withstand the Test of Time
Bend has certainly changed during the past few decades. The number of roundabouts and breweries has exponentially increased. The home prices have gone through the roof. The proliferation of familiar business names—from Starbucks to Sephora—has become commonplace. However, some things haven’t changed. Chief among them, longtime local businesses that have not just survived, but thrived. Meet several familiar faces of businesses that have stood the test of time.
focushillsboro.com
Residents Of Oregon Solve To Clean Up Waterways
This month, residents of the state of Oregon are participating in a voluntary cleanup initiative. They are taking part in the annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup that is organized by SOLVE. The Beach & Riverside Cleanup is a voluntary initiative to enhance waterways by removing rubbish and restoring habitats. The...
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
ijpr.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
Oregon's housing market remains tight. Here's one huge reason why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon homeowners pay mortgage interest rates that are far below current average levels. So says Redfin, in a survey released this week. The real estate company says 91% of Oregonians pay "far below" today's 6% mortgage interest rate, the fourth-best such level in the nation. Only...
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
kptv.com
‘I love this, it’s just in my blood’: SOLVE volunteers clean up NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people across Oregon did their part to keep waterways clear of litter on Saturday. SOLVE Oregon hosted their annual beach and riverside cleanup along the coast and in the metro area too. It offered over 100 projects people could sign up for. “Who else...
KTVZ
Snow! Showers and T-storms, plus cleaner air
Wow, did the rain come in Saturday or what! And not light showers, either. Plus enough colder air that tantalizing SNOW on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor! A taste of things to come?. The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of...
KATU.com
Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
centraloregondaily.com
Portland AMBER Alert: Girl found safe; Alert sent to Central Oregon phones
An AMBER Alert out of Portland for a stolen car with a 7-year-old girl inside Sunday resulted in an alert sent to people’s phones in Central Oregon late Sunday night. The car has since been recovered and the girl is safe. The Portland Police Bureau said the black 2011...
