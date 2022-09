MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Carlow University's Jake Stariha is the River States Conference Men's Golfer of the Week for Sept. 12-18 presented by Brown & Brown Insurance. A grad student from Leechburg, Pa., Stariha placed fifth individually at the Grove City Invitational to earn the award. He shot three-over 75 to take home the top-five showing out of 89 golfers. He also shot a 79 in a dual match versus Geneva, which was second-best on the day.

