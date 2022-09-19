Read full article on original website
79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
Generous group donates to Pentwater-Hart Trail project.
GOLDEN TOWNSHIP — The Women Who Care of Oceana County (WWC) have given an important $15,200 boost to the Pentwater-Hart Trail, which must increase its maintenance fund before applying for grant monies that are needed to finish the ambitious project. The group met Sept. 6 at the Golden Sands...
Police news, Sept. 21, 2022.
Police news, Sept. 21, 2022. The following is recent Michigan State Police, Hart post, activity in Oceana County:. 10:35 p.m., a 50-year-old Mears man was arrested on a fugitive warrant, 4200 block of West Polk Road, Hart Township. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022:. 1 a.m., a 21-year-old Muskegon man was arrested...
Guns, drugs, money, jewelry stolen in break-in.
Guns, drugs, money, jewelry stolen in break-in. MEARS — An arrest warrant is being processed for a suspect in connection to a breaking and entering that the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office investigated Friday, Sept. 16, in the 5700 block of West First Street, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
