ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Generous group donates to Pentwater-Hart Trail project.

GOLDEN TOWNSHIP — The Women Who Care of Oceana County (WWC) have given an important $15,200 boost to the Pentwater-Hart Trail, which must increase its maintenance fund before applying for grant monies that are needed to finish the ambitious project. The group met Sept. 6 at the Golden Sands...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Police news, Sept. 21, 2022.

Police news, Sept. 21, 2022. The following is recent Michigan State Police, Hart post, activity in Oceana County:. 10:35 p.m., a 50-year-old Mears man was arrested on a fugitive warrant, 4200 block of West Polk Road, Hart Township. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022:. 1 a.m., a 21-year-old Muskegon man was arrested...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Guns, drugs, money, jewelry stolen in break-in.

Guns, drugs, money, jewelry stolen in break-in. MEARS — An arrest warrant is being processed for a suspect in connection to a breaking and entering that the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office investigated Friday, Sept. 16, in the 5700 block of West First Street, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy