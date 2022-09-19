Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
WOWT
Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance
We're getting a better idea tonight of the route for the Omaha streetcar. But it's not without controversy. The final list of candidates and ballot measures in Nebraska is now certified for the November general election.
A pro baseball team and Q Street revival are among ideas for South, North Omaha grants
OMAHA — Ideas to bring long-term economic vitality to South and North Omaha streamed in Monday as a series of public meetings kicked off on how to spend millions in federal recovery funds. Proposals ranged from funding a professional baseball team to replacing leaded water pipes in poor households to a multimillion-dollar revamp around the […] The post A pro baseball team and Q Street revival are among ideas for South, North Omaha grants appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln companies advance in 'Coolest Thing' contest
Both Lincoln entries in the "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest have advanced to the next round. New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, and the MIRA surgical robot from Lincoln-based Virtual Incision both won their head-to-head contests with other Nebraska products and are now in the final eight of the first-ever bracket-style tournament that pits Nebraska-made products against each other.
doniphanherald.com
Sale of booze at Husker events in Pinnacle Bank Arena to be considered by NU board
Months after the taps were turned on at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, the University of Nebraska could make beer sales a permanent part of Husker events at the venue. Next week, the NU Board of Regents will consider carving out an exemption from the prohibition...
kmaland.com
Omaha swimming & diving coach Samland resigns
(Omaha) -- Omaha swimming and diving head coach Todd Samland has announced his resignation, effective immediately. Samland led the women’s swimming and diving team since 1997 and the men’s team since 2020. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
Is the pandemic over? Gov. Ricketts says Nebraska is 'back to normal'
When asked ‘is the pandemic over’ by a reporter after a press conference at a Capitol this morning in Lincoln, Gov. Pete Ricketts responded.
thebestmix1055.com
Jordan Larson joins Midland VB staff as Volunteer assistant
FREMONT, Neb. – As a national champion, a three-time All-American, and a three-time Olympian, Jordan Larson boasts a résumé that ranks her among the greatest players in the history of volleyball in the United States. The Hooper, Nebraska native is now hoping to lend some of that...
KCCI.com
Racist graffiti delays construction of Meta data center in Midwest
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated, KETV reports.
WOWT
Sisters and teammates: A Papillion-La Vista South volleyball family
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At Papio South volleyball is a family affair. Literally. Sisters Kenzie, Kyla, and Kami Drystad are all on the Titans varsity volleyball team this year. ”One time I went back to serve and they were like ‘one of the Dyrstads’ probably serving’ because he like couldn’t think fast enough which one it was,” said junior setter Kyla Dyrstad.
WOWT
Monday Sept. 19 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County as positivity rate falls
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
doniphanherald.com
Knives out for a look back at Omaha's steakhouse history
Omaha, the Nation’s Steakhouse. “Nowhere in the entire world will you find better steaks! These leading steakhouses are ready to serve you … when you come to Omaha.”. So proclaimed a two-page advertising spread in the June 9, 1957, World-Herald that seems a good launch point for a look back at more than a century of locally-owned steak restaurants.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Oscars Pizza
Oscar's Pizza & Sports Grille has you covered for specialties like their char-buffed wings and its 'Big O' pizza. KETV NewsWatch 7 sat down to talk to Oscar's about what's on the menu for Now Serving Omaha. For more restaurants featured by Visit Omaha, click here.
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Earnest Jackson responds after Nebraska Board of Pardons rejects murder conviction appeal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a glimmer of hope that didn’t last long enough. Earnest Jackson’s appeal to the Nebraska Board of Pardons for his 1999 murder conviction was denied within the first five minutes of the board hearing on Monday afternoon in Lincoln. It was a...
klkntv.com
Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
klkntv.com
Emergency officials help places of worship prepare for the worst
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – September is Emergency Preparedness Month, and agencies across the nation want to make sure there is a safety plan no matter where you go, even to worship. You never know when disaster will strike, so the best thing is to have plans in place for...
KETV.com
Meta, contractor suspending construction at data center in Sarpy County due to racist graffiti at site
Sarpy County, Nebraska — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated. A spokesperson...
1011now.com
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
State Patrol completes summer-long enforcement campaigns. The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in...
