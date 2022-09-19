Both Lincoln entries in the "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest have advanced to the next round. New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, and the MIRA surgical robot from Lincoln-based Virtual Incision both won their head-to-head contests with other Nebraska products and are now in the final eight of the first-ever bracket-style tournament that pits Nebraska-made products against each other.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO