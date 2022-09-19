ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Amid racist criticism and abuse, Vinicius Jr. and Brazilian stars respond with dances and joy

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42U31q_0i0s4ked00

Vinicius Jr. has been countering pressure and criticism with joy ever since he arrived at Real Madrid as a teen.

He has been dancing with the ball at his feet even as external doubts and internal frustration grew. He has been dancing in celebration, especially as goals and assists have begun to flow. And there is a segment of Spaniards — an over-serious, old and overwhelmingly white segment — who have been irked by his persistent happiness.

Pedro Bravo, a top Spanish soccer agent, all but represented that segment on a popular TV show this week, and sparked a firestorm that raged into the weekend.

"Vinicius will have to respect the opponents," Bravo said, according to multiple translations. "If you want to dance, go to the Sambadrome in Brazil. In Spain, you have to respect rivals and stop playing the monkey."

To Vinicius and others, the undertones were blatant. The "xenophobia and racism," Vini said, were hurtful and nothing new. In a video posted to social media Friday night, Vini's response was eloquent and stern.

But over the next 48 hours, on soccer fields across Europe, he and other Brazilian stars also responded just as Vini promised they would: with joy, and with dancing.

Vini Jr.: 'Baile donde quieras'

Bravo has apologized "sincerely," and tweeted that his "intention was not to offend anyone." Spaniard after Spaniard pointed out that "hacer el mono," playing the monkey, is a Spanish idiom roughly synonymous with fooling around. Vini and countless Black men, though, had seen this "plot" play out before.

"I was a victim of xenophobia and racism in a single statement,” the 22-year-old Brazilian winger said in his video, as explicitly as could be. "But none of that started yesterday.

"A few weeks ago, they began to criminalize my dances," he continued. "Dances that are not mine. They are from Ronaldinho, Neymar, [Lucas] Paqueta, [Antoine] Griezmann, Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha. They are funk artists, Brazilian sambistas, from Reggaeton artists, and from Black Americans. They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world."

He spelled out what he felt was the reason for the criticism, that "happiness bothers [people]; the happiness of a Black Brazilian victorious in Europe bothers them much more."

He acknowledged the apology, "but I repeat to you, racist: I will not stop dancing," he vowed at the end of his two-minute video. "No matter if it is at the Sambadrome, at the Bernabeu or wherever it may be."

And on Sunday at Atletico Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano, he danced.

He danced with Rodrygo, his Brazilian Real Madrid teammate, after the 21-year-old scored a brilliant goal to put Real ahead of Atleti.

He danced his way into the penalty area, and poked a shot off the post that led to Real's second. He skipped across the field to celebrate with Federico Valverde, who'd scored it.

And he tweeted to Rodrygo after the game, a 2-1 win: "Dance wherever you want."

La Liga, Spanish Soccer federation silent

At the Metropolitano on Sunday, though, the scope of Spain's problem presented itself in broad daylight. There were no excuses, no misinterpretations when thousands of Atletico Madrid fans proudly chanted: "Eres un mono, Vinicius, eres un mono!"

"You are a monkey, Vinicius, you are a monkey!"

Dozens of videos ultimately emerged from inside and outside the stadium.

The problem, a societal one that manifests in soccer, is one for authorities to solve. The responsibility should fall to La Liga and Spain's soccer federation, who could impose sanctions. Hours after Sunday's game, they had still not even publicly acknowledged widespread evidence of racist chanting and abuse. That, and so much more, must change.

But Vini cannot, and should not have to change it. All he can do is fiercely maintain his joy. That's what his fellow Brazilians encouraged him to do after Bravo's comments stung.

"Dribble, dance and be you," Neymar told him in an Instagram post.

Gabriel Jesus, another Black Brazilian star, scored Sunday morning for Arsenal and danced immediately afterward. "The celebration was for my guy Vinicius Jr.," he said.

Even Pelé, Brazil's most famous son, spoke up to offer his support. "Football is joy. It's a dance. It's a real party," he wrote on Twitter. "Although racism still exists, we will not allow that to stop us from continuing to smile."

That's what Vinicius did on Sunday. "We keep dancing!" he wrote in response to one of the thousands of supportive messages from back in Brazil.

When Neymar told him to do just that, he quoted the tweet and wrote: "Always!"

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'hope Gerard Pique keeps his word' having previously vowed to quit football rather than be stuck on the bench, with cash-strapped club hoping to shift huge £45m-a-year salary from the books

Barcelona 'hope Gerard Pique keeps his word' and retires from professional football, rather than accept a place as a substitute. The arrivals of Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde this summer, coupled with the emergence of young defenders Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo, have big posed question marks over where Pique fits into Xavi's starting line-up.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Brazilian wonderkid Joao Gomes claims he has the 'greatest desire to play for Liverpool' amid transfer rumours... with the Reds tracking the 21-year-old as a potential part of their midfield rebuild

Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes has said that he has 'the greatest desire to play' for Liverpool as rumours continue to circulate about his potential move to Merseyside. Upon hearing the links, Gomes did little to dissuade people that the rumours were merely one-sided. The 21-year-old is currently honing his craft...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez to leave Nacional after just a few months ahead of the World Cup as the club chief reveals the deal to bring the Uruguayan home in the summer was structured short-term

Luis Suarez is to once again become a free agent just months after leaving Atletico Madrid as it was announced he would be leaving boyhood Nacional for a second time in his career. The Uruguayan, 35, left Atletico Madrid during the summer and while it was reported his preference was...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronaldinho
Person
Federico Valverde
Person
Matheus Cunha
Person
Pelé
Person
Neymar
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Daily Mail

Manchester City dispatch member of their medical team to monitor the daily routine of Erling Haaland while he is with Norway as Pep Guardiola looks to maintain the fitness of his key centre forward after stunning start to season

Manchester City have dispatched a member of their medical team away with Norway to help manage Erling Haaland's fitness over the international break. Mario Pafundi, a sports therapist, was appointed during Pep Guardiola's first season in charge at City and has struck up a bond with Haaland since the 22-year-old's summer arrival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United are 'preparing a £25m bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos' as Erik ten Hag looks for a new forward... and the club have 'already made contact with the Portugal U21 international's representatives'

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Portuguese side so far this season, alerting United officials who are hunting for a forward. According to The Sun, United will not pay more than the £25million...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Brazilian#Real Madrid#Spaniards#Spanish#Espn#Espnfc
Yardbarker

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target breaks silence on future

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Benjamin Pavard has broke silence on his future at Bayern Munich. Despite speculation in the summer, Pavard has been a regular in the Bayern side so far this season. The French international will be desperate for minutes, with the World Cup fast approaching in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Giorgi Mamardashvili signs Valencia extension with €100m release clause

Valencia have agreed a contract extension with goal keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili until 2027. Los Che have been working on a new deal for the Georgian international since the start of August following a spike in transfer interest. Mamardashvili completed a permanent move to the Estadio Mestalla in January 2021, after...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
74K+
Followers
133K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy