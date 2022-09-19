Texas Motor Speedway will host a doubleheader this weekend as the NASCAR XFINITY Series opens its playoff schedule on Saturday afternoon with the first of three races in the Round of 12. That will be followed on Sunday as the NASCAR Cup Series starts the second round of its postseason with 12 drivers still in contention for this year’s title. Here’s a look at where Ford drivers stand.

