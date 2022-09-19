Read full article on original website
Performing arts series season kicks off Friday with the Yellow Room Gang.
HART — The Hart Community Performing Arts Series begins its 2022-2023 season with a concert by the Yellow Room Gang Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m in the Hart Public Schools Auditorium. Season tickets for the 2022-23 series are on sale now. Individual tickets for this concert will be...
Generous group donates to Pentwater-Hart Trail project.
GOLDEN TOWNSHIP — The Women Who Care of Oceana County (WWC) have given an important $15,200 boost to the Pentwater-Hart Trail, which must increase its maintenance fund before applying for grant monies that are needed to finish the ambitious project. The group met Sept. 6 at the Golden Sands...
79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
Citizen of the Year tickets available.
PENTWATER — The Pentwater Service Club announced that tickets for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Dinner are on sale at Up North Market and Port View Wine and Spirits. “Now in its 49th year, the Citizen of the Year program was established to encourage community involvement and to make Pentwater — already a great place — an even better place to live,” states a PSC press release.
Police news, Sept. 20, 2022.
Police news, Sept. 20, 2022. The following is recent police activity in Oceana County:. 9:33 a.m., (Oceana County Sheriff’s Office), unwanted person, 6400 block of East Garfield Road, Newfield Township. 12:05 p.m., (OCSO), personal protection order violation, North Oceana Drive, Hart Township. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022:. 11:55 a.m., (OCSO),...
Guns, drugs, money, jewelry stolen in break-in.
Guns, drugs, money, jewelry stolen in break-in. MEARS — An arrest warrant is being processed for a suspect in connection to a breaking and entering that the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office investigated Friday, Sept. 16, in the 5700 block of West First Street, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
