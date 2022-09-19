PENTWATER — The Pentwater Service Club announced that tickets for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Dinner are on sale at Up North Market and Port View Wine and Spirits. “Now in its 49th year, the Citizen of the Year program was established to encourage community involvement and to make Pentwater — already a great place — an even better place to live,” states a PSC press release.

