Mizzou, KU tie once again while UMKC falls on national Best College rankings
The U.S. News & World Report’s Best College rankings show the University of Kansas and University of Missouri tied again this year.
Former Olathe NW wrestling coach charged
Steven Mesa, a former wrestling coach at Olathe Northwest High School is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations, accused of having a relationship with a student.
mutigers.com
2023 Football Schedule Announced
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football's 2023 schedule was announced Tuesday night in conjunction with SEC Network programming. The Tigers open 2023 with three-straight home games: first-time opponent South Dakota (Sept. 2), Middle Tennessee State (Sept. 9) and Kansas State (Sept. 16). Mizzou and Middle Tennessee State will...
MidAmerica Nazarene names athletic complex after former Olathe mayor
MidAmerica Nazarene University plans to name its new athletic complex the Copeland Athletics Complex after former Olathe mayor Mike Copeland.
KU football expects sellout for Saturday’s game against Duke
KU football says it's sold nearly 40,000 tickets to Saturday's football game against the Duke Blue Devils in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas Coach Leipold Addresses ‘Flattering’ Job Rumors
The Jayhawks have won their first three games of the season for the first time since 2009.
KU Sports
With words and wardrobe, Kansas football coach Lance Leipold continues to emphasize team above everything in wake of Jayhawks 3-0 start
It may be cliché, and it isn’t because he’s unimpressed by his team’s fast start, but Kansas football coach Lance Leipold made it clear Tuesday that the Jayhawks haven’t done anything yet. “Yeah, it’s nice to be 3-0,” he said during his regular weekly press...
KCTV 5
Royals CEO John Sherman to hold press conference at 2 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman will hold a press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. KCTV5 will stream the press conference live here. The Royals have 14 games remaining this season. They are currently 59-89.
Duke vs Kansas odds, players to watch in unlikely battle of college football unbeatens
Duke and Kansas combined to go 5-19 last season. The last time the Jayhawks posted a winning record was 2008, which was also the last time they had more than one Big 12 win in a season. Duke has only won one ACC game over the last two seasons.
🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3
TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour
For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages. “We […] The post The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour appeared first on The Beacon.
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Missouri
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
Longtime Kansas City eatery makes New York Times’ Restaurant List for 2022
The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.
KCTV 5
Did you speak to a Michael Hendricks about buying a freezer? Grandview police want to talk
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is looking to speak with anyone who talked to a Michael Hendricks about purchasing a chest freezer last spring. The police said that they are looking for people who spoke with the Grain Valley, Missouri, man as part of “an active felony investigation.”
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City relocates headquarters
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City will move its headquarters to a new 260,000-square-foot space in Kansas City, Mo. The insurance company currently occupies two office spaces in the city. The move will allow BlueKC to consolidate its employees into one building, according to a news release. BlueKC...
inkansascity.com
From Best Restaurant to Best Whiskey, Best Coffee Shop, and Best Champagne Bar, KC Businesses Get National Recognition
While we don’t need national awards and publications to let us know which Kansas City restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are our favorites, there’s something special about local Kansas City businesses receiving national recognition. In September, six local businesses were featured on national “best of” lists for categories...
bluevalleypost.com
Tacos 4 Life opening in south Overland Park later this month
Arkansas-based chain Tacos 4 Life will officially open its new south Overland Park location Sept. 27. Where exactly: Tacos 4 Life will operate at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway. The space previously housed Kneaders Bakery and Cafe. The restaurant neighbors Target, as well as Costco Wholesale across Blue Valley Parkway. About...
4 guilty in massive Kansas City drug, street gang conspiracy
KANSAS CITY – Four Kansas City men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to the United State's Attorney. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV,...
