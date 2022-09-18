Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston cop Dan Hiers, on lam for 17 years, removed from most-wanted list
It has been nearly two decades since the family of Daniel Hiers Jr. has seen or heard from him. The former Charleston police officer accused of killing his wife and sexually molesting a child in 2005 is one of the nation's most-wanted fugitives — or at least he had been.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown woman to ‘Swim the Loop’ for Friendship House
GEORGETOWN — One local woman is willing to go the extra mile — or three — to raise funds for a Georgetown nonprofit. Caroline Coleman of Georgetown plans to swim 3.5 miles in the Swim the Loop open water endurance swim held Oct. 9 in Wilmington, N.C., to raise funds for Friendship Place, a Christian-based nonprofit.
The Post and Courier
$1K reward for information in case of missing Berkeley County teen
Sarah Pipkin left for the first day of school Aug. 15, and hasn't been seen since. She dressed that morning in faded black jeans, white Nike Air Force 1s, and a black T-shirt depicting painter Bob Ross. It was her favorite, according to her mother, Darling Campbell. "We’re still basically...
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man
The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
The Post and Courier
Former Charleston Naval Hospital owner loses appeal seeking rent money from Fetter Health
NORTH CHARLESTON — A plan to renovate the former Charleston Naval Hospital ended six years ago in bankruptcy and cost Charleston County more than $33 million, but the would-be developers have continued to sue health care providers who expected to be tenants. A lawsuit against nonprofit Fetter Health Care...
The Post and Courier
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
The Post and Courier
732 Hunt Club Run, Charleston, SC 29414
Welcome to 732 Hunt Club Run! Beautifully maintained home in a great neighborhood in WestAshley! Primary Ensuite on the first floor with new hardwood floors and Huge updated bath! Thebottom floor also features a formal dining room hardwoods throughout half bath plenty ofstorage laundry large updated kitchen with a gas range and breakfast nook and living roomwith a gas fireplace!Upstairs you'll find 2 large bedrooms full bath and a gigantic FROG for use as a 4th bedroomor flex space! New hardwood floors in upstairs hallway! The backyard is lovely with a hugedeck!Both HVACs installed 2018! New 50 year roof new gutter system and Nest thermostatsinstalled in 2019! AT&T fiber drop in the house and convection oven downdraft in place for yourconvenience! Deck Umbrel and Gym Machines convey with acceptable offer! Washer/ Dryer do Not convey. Fridge Conveys. You must see this immaculate home today! Neighborhood has a community pool and playground!
The Post and Courier
Upper King Street still boasts the Charleston area's most robust nightlife
My mom grew up in West Ashley and attended the College of Charleston, and my dad has been here since 1979, first working at the Charleston Naval Shipyard in North Charleston. They met at San Miguel’s on Market Street, a former late-evening drink hub in a location that has long been at the crux of Charleston’s nightlife scene.
The Post and Courier
8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420
This is the nicest condo in the Villas! The others don't compare. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded within the last 6 months! MBR on the first floor with custom tiled shower & rain shower and wand new floating vanity and sink with spoutless faucets. Barn doors. Second bedroom also on first floor and 3rd bedroom /dual MBR or Bonus room / Office with full custom tiled wall with soaker tub & dual vanities upstairs. Over $100K in improvements to also include: LVP flooring throughout white kitchen cabinets granite countertops stone backsplash linear gas fireplace modern light fixtures & ceiling fans privacy gate and more. See complete list of improvements under documents. HOA includes landscaping ext maint & pool. Ideal for those preferring main living on 1st floor.
The Post and Courier
Battery adds 2 Charleston natives to roster
Caden Theobald grew up at Daniel Island’s Blackbaud Stadium. Theobald rarely missed a Charleston Battery match as a kid, and would play on the field before kickoff and in the locker room when the matches were done. When Theobald was old enough, he would serve as ball boy for...
The Post and Courier
Cyclist perishes in Goose Creek
A late-night collision on Wednesday, Sept. 21 reportedly resulted in the death of an individual operating a bicycle in the area of Stratford High School along Crowfield Boulevard. The Goose Creek PD responded to the fatality, but haven't immediately released details regarding what caused the crash nor the exact time...
The Post and Courier
I-26 widening between Columbia and Chapin ahead of schedule
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The plan to widen Interstate 26 between Irmo and Little Mountain is set to be finished three years earlier than expected, making it one of several accelerated road projects across the state. The 16-mile stretch of highway northwest of Columbia is part of a plan to...
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - Auction - October 7 2022
CubeSmart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: The following self-storage Cube contents containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart to satisfy a lien on October 7 2022 at www.storagetre asures.com Online Bids start approximately 14 days prior to the final sale date listed above at the stores listed below at the approximate times listed below: Online Bids END at approximately 11:00 am CubeSmart #895, 3260 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston SC 29418 (843)760-1787: Cube 12 Sharrod Robinson, Cube 48 Tracy Mac/Tracy Mack, Cube 79 Shayla Elliott, Cube 129 Tiesha Brown, Cube 141 Demery Ford, Cube 571 Janet Johnson, Cube 573 Douglas William Morgan/Douglas W Morgan/Douglas Morgan, Cube 597 Demar Wigfall, Cube 616 Charles E Gifford, Cube 638 Monique Love. Online Bids END at approximately 12:00 pm CubeSmart #897 ,6555 Dorchester Road, North Charleston SC 29418 (843) 552-1200: Cube 5031 Shirl Burroughs, Cube 5042 Ruby Wilson, Cube 5046 Donna Witt, Cube 5047 Demetria Smith, Cube 7039 Tyneeka Brittany Burroughs, Cube 7062 Ashley Jackson, Cube 7121 Jeremy Shuler. Online Bids END at approximately 1:00 pm CubeSmart #898, 1977 Savannah Hwy., Charleston SC 29407 (843)556-5160: Cube 89 Simone Rivers, Cube 94 Janice Washington, Cube 95 Wayne Chassereau, Cube 115 Jarvetta Meggett, Cube 133 Sharon Murray /Sharon A Murray, Cube 139 Anne Lauren Jolly, Cube 161 Lashaundra Johnson / Lashaundra R Johnson, Cube 224 Charles Hazel, Cube 231 Crystal Wilson, Cube 304 Laquetta Chrisp, Cube 354 James Brown, Cube 379 Shirley B Floss/Shirley Floss, Cube 493 Brian Brooks, Cube 533 Chyna Backman, Cube 553 David Cole, Cube 628 Julia Morrow, Cube 643 Christopher Burneyko PUBLIC NOTICE ONLY . VEHICLE NOT FOR SALE - TO BE TOWED NO TITLE TO CONVEY. Online bids END at approximately 3:00 pm at CubeSmart # 902 1110 Harbour Lake Drive Goose Creek SC 29445 (843) 764-4587: Cube 23 Lester Richardson, Cube 70 Peggy Contreras, Cube 135 Savisha R. Brown/Savisha Brown, Cube 184 Vicci Roetling, Cube 212 Adreia Dias/Adreia Sal Vador Dias, Cube 228 Ozmint Taylor, Cube 231 Felipe Navarro, Cube 315 Amy Murray, Cube 319 Joanna Lindsay. AD# 2023234.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston man on bail in two criminal cases charged in slaying at James Island bar
NORTH CHARLESTON — A 29-year-old man on bail in two other criminal cases has been accused of shooting a man to death last month at a James Island bar. Desmon Latrell Champagne was arrested the afternoon of Sept. 19 at a North Charleston apartment complex on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The Post and Courier
Democrat Annie Andrews failed for months to disclose personal finances
For months Democrat Annie Andrews failed to publicly disclose her personal finances as a South Carolina congressional candidate, only doing so this week after the S.C. Republican Party filed a complaint against her with the House Committee on Ethics. Andrews, a pediatrician at the Medical University of South Carolina, is...
The Post and Courier
Driver cited by police after North Charleston school bus crash
NORTH CHARLESTON — Police cited the driver of the school bus that crashed into a store earlier this week, injuring six children, for careless operation of the vehicle. The school bus was transporting eight students the morning of Sept. 20 from the Liberty Hill neighborhood to North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School, authorities have said.
The Post and Courier
Concert countdown: Here are 11 October shows not to miss in Charleston
Another month of stellar concerts in the Charleston area is about to begin as October looms on the horizon. Get your tickets now to snag seats at some premier performances from Luke Combs to Stevie Nicks. Here are my October picks, with more Halloween selections coming your way in a...
The Post and Courier
1718 Sparkleberry Lane, Johns Island, SC 29455
Precious cottage with main bedroom downstairs in beautiful Whitney Lake! This home is less than 3 years old and features an open floor plan and hardwood floors in the main living areas. The kitchen features an island and walk-in pantry. The laundry room is downstairs just across from main bedroom. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms loft area and hall bathroom. Fabulous Lowcountry front porch back porch and detached 2 car garage round out this home! Whitney Lake features a large lake great for kayaking or taking evening strolls. The lake is just steps from this home! Come check it out! A $2 000 lender credit is available and will be applied to closing costs and prepaids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
The Post and Courier
202 Rubles Lane, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained two story abode in desirable Spring Grove Plantation. Simple and clean curb appeal greets you at the door. The foyer leads you into the open floor plan making you feel instantly at home. An abundance of natural light compliments the upgraded flooring and bright color scheme. You'll be excited for this stunner of a kitchen featuring granite countertops beautiful white cabinets stainless appliances including the gas range and oversized island. A gas fireplace is offset in the living room and serves as a classic focal point. Upstairs you'll find a functional layout complete with the Owner's suite that features a HUGE closet and spacious ensuite with soaking tub/ separate shower and dual vanity complete with cultured marble countertops. Three secondary good sized bedrooms are located just down the hallways from the perfectly-sized loft featuring brand new hard flooring. The secondary bath and laundry are conveniently located just down the hall. The outside area is a clean slate and features a screened porch and fully privacy-fenced backyard ready to enjoy beautiful low-country evenings. Spring Grove Plantation is highly desirable and located near military bases schools shopping historic landmarks recreation and highways. State of the art amenities include a community pool disc golf dog parks fields ponds play parks walking and jogging trails and boat/rv storage. You'll feel at home in no time.
The Post and Courier
4419 Mixedwood Drive Drive, Ladson, SC 29456
Great home in move in condition. Located on a large corner lot. This home is in excellent shape with beautiful hardwood floors in the family room and hall. There are tile floors in the spacious kitchen and carpet in the all bedrooms. This home has been updated inside. There is a 30 year architectural roof recently put on. Enjoy family and friends in this large back yard. There is a 5' high chain link fence to keep your kids and animals safe. The client is willing to include the water filter the market value is arround $6 000.A$1 000 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing cost and pre-paids if the buyer choose to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concession.
