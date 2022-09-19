Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Liv Morgan On SmackDown
Shotzi officially turned babyface this past Friday on "SmackDown" when she rescued Raquel Rodriguez from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. However, WWE reportedly had a different creative direction for the segment prior to the show. According to Fightful Select,...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Comments On Possibility Of Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock
Roman Reigns has been calling himself the Head of the Table, but fans have long speculated that Reigns' cousin, The Rock, could take exception to that moniker if he ever returns to WWE. In the mean time, one member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster has weighed in on the potential mega showdown between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the man known simply as The Great One.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
Yardbarker
Miz TV segment added to WWE Raw
A Miz TV segment has been added to the lineup for tonight's episode of Raw. WWE announced this afternoon that The Miz has invited Dexter Lumis to be his guest on Miz TV tonight. Miz will look to "finally get to the bottom of" Lumis' recent attacks on him. Since...
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Reacts To WWE NXT 'Trying To Steal My Gimmick'
Madusa (WWE's Alundra Blayze) recently did an interview with Scott Fishman for SEScoops. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Cora Jade putting her "NXT" Tag Team Women's Title belt in the trash on the July 19 edition of "NXT 2.0." It was on December 18, 1995, on "WCW Nitro" when Madusa infamously dropped her WWE Women's Title in the garbage.
stillrealtous.com
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Honest Reaction To Losing Tag Team Titles To Nicholas At WrestleMania 34
When Sheamus and Claudio Castagnoli formed a tag team they were a force to be reckoned with as The Bar. Together they managed to capture championship gold and they walked into WrestleMania 34 with the Raw Tag Team Titles. Braun Strowman decided to challenge The Bar for the belts on...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Seth Rollins Vs. Bobby Lashley WWE Raw Match
The Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley United States Title match that opened the 9/19 episode of "WWE Raw" has been widely praised on social media. The match was filled with near falls and creative counter maneuvers, especially the spot where Rollins turned Lashley's Spear attempt into a pedigree. There was also a spot in the match where Lashley blocked a Stomp attempt from Rollins only to power up and clothesline his opponent out of the ring!
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reviving Past Stipulation For Seth Rollins Vs. Matt Riddle Rematch
Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match is set for the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8. For several weeks, Rollins had rejected Riddle's plea for a rematch, following his win over The Original Bro at Clash at the Castle. However, Riddle took matters into his own hands on the 9/19 episode of "WWE Raw," costing Rollins in his title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. A little later on the show, Rollins would return the favor by helping The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest put away Riddle & Rey Mysterio in a tag team bout.
ComicBook
Former WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov Makes Shocking Return to NXT
WWE NXT's latest episode capped off with a main event to decide the number one contender for Bron Breakker's NXT Championship, featuring JD McDonagh vs Tyler Bate. Both stars looked to hold the upper hand throughout the match and both were looking for second chances at the Title after losing to Breakker previously on different occasions, and ultimately it would be McDonagh who would earn that second Title shot. Breakker would head into the ring to confront McDonagh, but then some familiar music hit, and fans witnessed the return of former WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov, and it would seem he is entering the Title picture for Halloween Havoc.
411mania.com
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Premier Lacross Championship Winners, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE executive Triple H congratulated the PLL Waterdogs and Michael Sowers on their Premier Lacross Championship win. It looks like Michael Sowers was handed a WWE Championship title belt for the celebration, which you can see below. – WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of...
411mania.com
Larry Zbyszko On Why He Hasn’t Been at the WWE Performance Center As Of Late
Larry Zbyszko used to make occasional tripes to the WWE Performance Center to give advice to talent, but it hasn’t happened lately and he recently explained why. Zbysko spoke with the Insiders Edge podcast for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Bobby Lashley retains U.S. title against Seth Rollins with Matt Riddle assist
Seth Rollins may have believed that he'd put his rivalry with Matt Riddle to bed after winning their match at Clash at the Castle. However, Riddle made it clear that he was not yet done with Rollins on Monday Night Raw. Rollins opened Raw by challenging Bobby Lashley for the...
Yardbarker
Owens and Gargano vs. Alpha Academy set for next week's WWE Raw
Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano will team up on the September 26 episode of WWE Raw. In a match announced on this week's show, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano will face Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. In his return match to WWE on the September 12 Raw, Gargano defeated...
Yardbarker
Swerve Strickland on being ignored during his first year in WWE NXT, what Stephanie McMahon said to him backstage
During an interview on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland talked about not getting noticed in NXT the first year he was there:. "It's interesting to see that people had that thought about me, like I was on the up and up in NXT and was like, 'Oh man, you're getting a lot of success.' But at the time, there was no chatter about me in NXT at all because for that first year I felt like I was just like a good hand to have. That's also what built up a lot of that resentment that was starting to build a little bit because I put over the Leo Rushes. I put Cameron Grimes over. I put over the Santos Escobars. I put over the Bronson Reeds, the Austin Theories. I kept putting all these people over. Even when MSK first came in, their debut was against me and I put them over. I put over Leon Ruff.”
PWMania
Update on the Halloween Havoc WWE NXT North American Title Ladder Match
The Ladder Match for the vacant WWE NXT North American Title will be a five-man match at Halloween Havoc. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels forced Solo Sikoa to hand over the NXT North American Title because he was not the sanctioned opponent for last week’s match against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Michaels then announced a Ladder Match for the vacant title at Halloween Havoc, revealing that Hayes will have one of the spots.
stillrealtous.com
Braun Strowman Reveals Major Goal He Wants To Accomplish With WWE Return
Recently a number of former WWE Superstars have been returning to the company such as former Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men is once again part of the WWE roster and it seems that he has some big goals now that he’s back. Strowman talked about his...
Yardbarker
WWE Raw video highlights: Extreme Rules build picks up
The build to Extreme Rules picked up on last night's episode of Raw. One new match was confirmed for the October 8 pay-per-view while another was all but made official. Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will face off in a Fight Pit match at the PPV, and Bayley has challenged Bianca Belair to a Raw Women's Championship match.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Hints at a Possible WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared an interesting teaser for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 39. Angle recently appeared on WWE television during an episode of RAW that took place in his hometown of Pittsburgh last month. Since WrestleMania 35, Angle has not competed in any wrestling matches. During his...
Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns – WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel and match card
LOGAN PAUL is challenging Roman Reigns for his undisputed world heavyweight title...in only his THIRD WWE match. The YouTube sensation-turned-boxer has set the world of sports entertainment alight and now goes for the biggest prize. Though in his way is Roman Reigns, and the Head of the Table has not...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Rules Title Match Result From 9/13 WWE NXT 'Can Not Stand'
During Tuesday night's episode of "NXT," Shawn Michaels made an announcement regarding the "NXT" North American Championship. Michaels brought in both Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa to talk about the way the North American Title match ended during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT." As noted, per the results of a fan vote, Hayes was supposed to defend the "NXT" North American Title against Wes Lee. However, Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee backstage. Before the show ended, Sikoa made his surprise return to "NXT" and defeated Hayes to become the new champion.
