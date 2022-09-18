For the past couple months, Lady Gaga has been out on the road for the Chromatica Ball, a tour in support of her 2020 album Chromatica. The final show of that tour took place in Miami on Saturday night, but it was cut short due to inclement weather. After getting through most of her set list, Gaga put the show on pause while telling the audience to move inside because a storm was coming through the area. While waiting to see whether or not the concert would continue, fans sang Gaga’s single “Rain On Me” amid some very loud claps of thunder.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO