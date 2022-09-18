ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Lady Gaga Halts Miami Concert Due to Lightning: ‘I Don’t Want to Put Your Life in Danger’

A tropical thunderstorm forced Lady Gaga to cut her Miami concert short just before she could sing ”Rain on Me” and her encore ”Hold My Hand.” Gaga, who has been performing to sold-out crowds on this stadium tour, was at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on the last night of the Chromatica Ball. Interrupting her show, she told the audience, “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger.” Gaga followed up by posting an emotional video online. Through tears, she apologizes to her fans...
Los Angeles Times

At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface

Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Lady Gaga Posts Tearful Apology After Cutting Final Chromatica Ball Show Short Due To Inclement Weather

For the past couple months, Lady Gaga has been out on the road for the Chromatica Ball, a tour in support of her 2020 album Chromatica. The final show of that tour took place in Miami on Saturday night, but it was cut short due to inclement weather. After getting through most of her set list, Gaga put the show on pause while telling the audience to move inside because a storm was coming through the area. While waiting to see whether or not the concert would continue, fans sang Gaga’s single “Rain On Me” amid some very loud claps of thunder.
Us Weekly

Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split

Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh

When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
BEAUTY & FASHION
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
