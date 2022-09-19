ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Lady Gaga Halts Miami Concert Due to Lightning: ‘I Don’t Want to Put Your Life in Danger’

A tropical thunderstorm forced Lady Gaga to cut her Miami concert short just before she could sing ”Rain on Me” and her encore ”Hold My Hand.” Gaga, who has been performing to sold-out crowds on this stadium tour, was at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on the last night of the Chromatica Ball. Interrupting her show, she told the audience, “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger.” Gaga followed up by posting an emotional video online. Through tears, she apologizes to her fans...
E! News

Why Luke Bryan's Sons Could Push the Country Singer to "Slow It Down"

Luke Bryan can strip it down, but can he slow it down?. Before returning to judge American Idol in 2023, the country singer is hitting the road for the Farm Tour and continuing his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But as his kids Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum, 12—whom he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan—continue to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while also being the best father possible.
Extra

Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
AOL Corp

Kelly Clarkson Prepping Emotional Post-Divorce Album: ‘Almost Like the Arc of a Relationship’

Kelly Clarkson is following the recent footsteps of Kacey Musgraves, Adele, the Chicks and Miranda Lambert as she preps a post-divorce album. “When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard,” Clarkson told Variety in a new cover story about the songs she’s written in the midst of her separation and subsequent divorce filing against ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of Luke Bryan’s Summer Hit “Waves”

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
Lady Gaga
jambroadcasting.com

Pentatonix to help ring in the holiday season with newly announced Christmas tour

Chances are if you stream a Christmas playlist, you’ll hear a few Pentatonix songs. The a capella group knows the holidays are their time to shine, so they’re launching an all-out seasonal spectacular for their next tour. Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular promises to be “their biggest tour and...
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift floors crowd with surprise performance of ‘All Too Well’ in Nashville

Taylor Swift captivated fans last night with an extended rendition of “All Too Well” at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards. The 11-time Grammy Award winner was at the Ryman Auditorium to receive the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). Dressed in a shimmering black gown, the songbird wore her hair in a slick ponytail with blunt bangs and cherry red lips. She thrilled the live and streaming audience with a spellbinding ten-minute version of the track, which she played on a white acoustic Gibson guitar. Her heartfelt performance of the track soon turned into a sing-along.
