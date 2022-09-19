Read full article on original website
Related
Gnarly Video Shows Post Malone Falling Onstage And Majorly Injuring Himself Before Being Helped By Medics
Post Malone suffered a major injury when he fell on stage during a concert, and the video is painful to watch.
Alicia Keys Reacts to Fan Grabbing Her Face and Kissing Her at Concert
It seemed the woman also tried to say something to Keys because they pulled down the singer's head to talk into her ear.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO
Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Country star Tim McGraw takes a tumble at his concert and falls into fans
Tim McGraw accidentally took the whole "Just To See You Smile" thing a little too far at his Arizona concert this weekend when he fell off the stage while performing one of his hit songs. While singing his song, "I Like It, I Love It," at the Boots in the...
TMZ.com
Tim McGraw Falls Backward Off Stage, Doesn't Miss a Beat
Tim McGraw can rest easy ... if he's in danger of busting his ass, his fans and security will be there for him -- a fairly pain-free lesson he learned in the middle of his latest concert. Tim was doing a show in Tempe, AZ when he walked to the...
NME
Dua Lipa says she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming third album
Dua Lipa has admitted that she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming new album than ever before. The singer’s follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’ was first teased back in January, when Lipa said she had “done a big chunk of writing” for the new record.
Where Is The Queen Of Pop? Fans Beg For The Old Madonna To Return Following Freaky Instagram Post
A cry for help? Fans can't seem to tell if Madonna's recent Instagram frenzy is the singer's way of speaking out, as her frequent social media posts show her grinding on men, appearing in vulgar videos and simply seeming out of character from the icon she was during the prime of her career.
RELATED PEOPLE
Post Malone Takes a Nasty Fall Onstage Before Getting Back Up and Finishing Show
"I just busted my ass," Post Malone told the audience as he recovered from a hard fall while performing his Twelve Carat Tour on Saturday in St. Louis Post Malone won't let gravity stop him. The Grammy Award nominee, 27, took a nasty tumble onstage while performing Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis for his Twelve Carat Tour, before he reportedly got back up and finished the show. He gave a video update Sunday on Twitter after leaving the hospital, telling his followers, "Everything's good. They gave me...
Post Malone Fell to the Ground During His Last Show — Is He OK?
It’s not just fans who are getting hurt during concerts, it’s also the talent. Rapper Post Malone took a nasty fall during his concert in St. Louis, Mo., on Sept. 18. and had to briefly stop the show. Here’s everything we know about what happened and an update on how the “Sunflower” singer is currently feeling.
Everybody, Rock Your Body: AJ McLean Shows Off Dropping His 'Dad Bod' In Candid Post
In a candid post, Backstreet Boy AJ McLean is showing off his dad bod... before and after.
Post Malone Gives Update After Bad Fall Onstage
Post Malone took to Twitter to update fans on his condition after taking a nasty fall onstage in St. Louis. TMZ reports the star was performing “Circles” at Enterprise Center on Saturday when he fell down hard about halfway through his show. Watch the video below, and see an even closer angle here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What to Know About the Unreleased Sam Smith Song Trending on TikTok
If you've been on TikTok lately, you've likely encountered a track by Sam Smith labeled only "original sound." With a harrowing yet sultry chorus that features the lyrics "Mommy don't know daddy's getting hot at the body shop / Doing something unholy," the song has become the perfect choice for videos that show off everything from thirst traps to breakups (and everything in between).
Raise Your Glass! The Grateful Dead Releases Limited-Edition Wines
The Grateful Dead and Gnarly Head wines have partnered up for a boozy collaboration for wine-loving Deadheads. The Grateful Dead x Gnarly Head collaboration — which includes the brand’s Cabernet Sauvignon and Old Vine Zinfandel, sourced from 35- to 80-year-old vines in Gnarly Head’s home base of Lodi, Calif. — pays tribute to the band’s classic iconography. The wine hit shelves in September. A label showcasing the band’s signature skull and roses in twisted vines covers the Cabernet Sauvignon bottle, while the Grateful Dead’s lightning-bolt skull, made famous on the album art for their 1976 double LP Steal Your Face, covers the...
Popculture
Post Malone Has Perfect Response After Bruising His Ribs in On-Stage Fall
Post Malone proved once again why he's so beloved in fans' eyes, reacting hilariously to an onstage injury that temporarily stopped his St. Louis concert and left him with three bruised ribs. After the incident, the rapper weighed in on the matter with some of his classic humor. In case...
The Instagram bug that’s annoying everyone right now
Instagram’s ephemeral features like Stories and Reels are where the emphasis is these days for the app once largely built around a static, photo-based feed. No wonder, then, that when users run into problems with a feature like Instagram Stories, it can be quite annoying. Especially since Stories, for many people, has become their default way to engage inside the app — with many of them barely even bothering to peruse the main feed anymore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Becky G reveals the backstage rituals she does before going on stage, including ‘El Tucanazo’
There is no doubt Becky G is a great performer, and with many years of experience on stage, the fan-favorite singer is now revealing some of the things she never fails to do before performing for her fans. The 25-year-old star was interviewed in the popular show ‘El Hormiguero,’...
talentrecap.com
Nightbirde’s “Fly” is Featured in The Apple TV+ Series ‘Life By Ella’
Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski is remembered as the singer and songwriter who inspired millions with her Golden Buzzer audition on America’s Got Talent season 16. It’s been nearly seven months since her passing and her music continues to make moves around the industry. Earlier this week, Nightbirde’s team announced that her song will be featured on the Apple TV+ series, Life By Ella.
Comments / 0