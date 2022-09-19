ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO

Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
Tim McGraw Falls Backward Off Stage, Doesn't Miss a Beat

Tim McGraw can rest easy ... if he's in danger of busting his ass, his fans and security will be there for him -- a fairly pain-free lesson he learned in the middle of his latest concert. Tim was doing a show in Tempe, AZ when he walked to the...
Post Malone Takes a Nasty Fall Onstage Before Getting Back Up and Finishing Show

"I just busted my ass," Post Malone told the audience as he recovered from a hard fall while performing his Twelve Carat Tour on Saturday in St. Louis Post Malone won't let gravity stop him. The Grammy Award nominee, 27, took a nasty tumble onstage while performing Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis for his Twelve Carat Tour, before he reportedly got back up and finished the show. He gave a video update Sunday on Twitter after leaving the hospital, telling his followers, "Everything's good. They gave me...
Post Malone Gives Update After Bad Fall Onstage

Post Malone took to Twitter to update fans on his condition after taking a nasty fall onstage in St. Louis. TMZ reports the star was performing “Circles” at Enterprise Center on Saturday when he fell down hard about halfway through his show. Watch the video below, and see an even closer angle here.
