Read full article on original website
Lea K. Sandiford
4d ago
Thank you for your Unwavering service to mankind! You will be sorely missed Queen Elizabeth! May you be so blessed in heaven 💖
Reply(12)
51
Angela Herford
3d ago
She was INDEED and example of just whom a Leader of a Nation should be. She will always be Respected and Loved/ Admired for generations to come! I personally Honor and Respect Her, and PRAY the the New King will set a Positive example as well. Queen Elizabeth...May GOD BLESS You and Keep You...May his face Shine upon you .... Forevermore!! Amen
Reply(1)
15
Angela Edwards
4d ago
A beautifully wonderful woman! Loved and respected by so many! She was a treasure and will be sorely missed!
Reply(2)
32
Related
Queen Elizabeth Will Reportedly Be Buried Wearing These Surprising Items
Speculation as to the items Queen Elizabeth will be buried with appear to point to a simple adornment of some of her most beloved and treasured jewelry pieces.
Man drops piece of paper on ground near coffin during queen's funeral in viral moment
As billions of people tuned in to Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, the spotlight shined on royal family members and England mourning their longest-reigning monarch. The spotlight also shined on a small piece of paper that fell from a bishop's hand and floated near the queen's coffin. Enter #papergate. The...
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Princess Anne Opens Up About Queen Elizabeth’s Final 24 Hours
72-year-old Princess Anne is opening up about the final moments she had with her mother Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Now, her oldest son, Charles has been crowned the King. Princess Anne shared, “I was fortunate to share the last...
RELATED PEOPLE
Unseen picture of the Queen during last days at Balmoral where she insisted on doing her ‘job’ till the end
TO the very end, Her Majesty the Queen was bright, happy and — as throughout her entire life — dutiful. Informed sources have told The Sun how the monarch was “sparkling” and “buoyant” in her last days and weeks, despite her frailty. And she...
What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession
For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'
King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland.
Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?
Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan
The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
King George VI Memorial Chapel: the queen's last resting place
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband. It was commissioned by Elizabeth as a permanent resting place for her father King George VI. The king died aged 56 in February 1952 but his death had been unexpected and as a result no specific resting place had been allocated.
International Business Times
Queen Consort Camilla's Words Of Frustration To Kate Middleton Caught On TV: 'Take Her'
Queen Consort Camilla was caught being frustrated with Prince George and Princess Charlotte after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey. The wife of the new king was so frustrated that she asked Kate Middleton to take her daughter with her. Prince George and Princess Charlotte earned public...
What was the ‘wand of office’ broken at the Queen’s funeral?
One of the final ceremonial acts of the day was the lord chamberlain breaking the wand, which was buried with the late monarch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Princess Charlotte bursts into tears as she says goodbye to the Queen
Princess Charlotte was seen bursting into tears as she said goodbye to her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, today (19 September). The princess, aged seven, was comforted by her mother, the now Princess of Wales, after the service at Westminster Abbey seemingly got too much for her. Royals fans...
Photos show the Queen's coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel
The Queen was lowered into the royal vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor after her state funeral. The Queen's coffin will be interred in the King George VI memorial chapel – her final resting place. Prince Philip's coffin will be moved a final time from the royal vault...
Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert
The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Royal Family's Former Butler Has Something To Say About William And Harry's Reunion
The sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting the public and looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II brought joy to many. Naturally, too, Twitter monitored the Susssexes' body language as they walked beside William and Kate, putting every action under the microscope and trying to determine if there was hope for the brothers to heal. One Twitter user threw shade at the Daily Mail's negative coverage of William and Harry's feud, writing, "Daily Mail must have just imploded. William and Kate. Harry and Meghan. Out together in Windsor, looking at the floral tributes. [Two] brothers who lost their grandmother. [Two] wives supporting their husbands."
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession
There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
Elle
What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed
As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused
All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
Comments / 40