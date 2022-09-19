Read full article on original website
Train delays create unsafe conditions in Pratt
National Rail Safety Week started September 19, but citizens in Pratt are wondering exactly what is going on with the long Union Pacific trains that seem to stop more and more on the tracks at the North Main crossing, causing delays for many. “I was just trying to go home...
Dodge City's Wright Park Zoo preparing for major renovations
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: 6 hours...
Another day to buy liquor in Dodge City
People in Dodge City can now buy liquor on Sundays.
Kansas authorities identify two men killed in head-on crash after police pursuit
Police say the chase started in Pratt County and ended in Barber County.
2 dead after chase ends with crash north of Medicine Lodge
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday night Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified two people killed following a chase and deadly crash in Barber County. According to the KHP’s online crash log, 39-year-old Johnathan Lee Ahlvers, of Halstead, was fleeing from police southbound on Highway 281 in a 2008 Ford F-350. A 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Terrill W. Underwood, 70, of Medicine Lodge, was northbound on the highway.
