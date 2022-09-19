Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision
That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp
You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
‘Sunday Night Football’ Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Wild Aaron Rodgers Graphic
At this point, it’s undeniable that Aaron Rodgers, does in fact, own the Chicago Bears. With the Green Bay Packers defeating their division rivals 27-10 on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, the quarterback improved to 24-5 all-time against the Monsters of the Midway. Green Bay’s 17-point win over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Justin Fields angers Bears fans with dumb comment
Justin Fields is going to face a lot of scrutiny for as long as he remains the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears, and the former Ohio State star clearly has a lot to learn about how to handle that. Fields and Chicago’s offense struggled immensely in their 27-10 loss...
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
Emma: After acknowledging criticism, Justin Fields can let his play do the talking for him
Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday responded to criticism of a comment he made about the fan base after Chicago’s loss at Green Bay. Now, he has the chance to respond with his performance on the field.
WATCH: Jake Bobo on Breakout Game, Quarter System at UCLA
The Duke transfer talked about the Bruins' depth at receiver and how he's adjusting to the academics in Westwood.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Eberflus Showing Chicago Bears Fans A New Adaptation
On Monday afternoon, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus met with the media. He talked about the loss to Green Bay and how his team must learn from it. But he's proud of the Bears for the effort they put forth but said they still have a lot of work to do going forward.
Goin’ 2 the Endzone Podcast 9-21-22
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This week on the Goin’ 2 the Endzone podcast, join hosts Grant Pugh and Nicole Krasean as they chat about the past week’s high school football results and look ahead at this Friday’s matchups. Then Linton Miner’s Head Coach Brian Oliver joins Grant to talk about their high-scoring, comeback win over […]
Defense Delivers Knockout to Punchless Bears
Running back David Montgomery gave the Packers all sorts of troubles but Justin Fields was overmatched against Jaire Alexander and Co.
Comments / 0