Two months after downgrading its fiscal outlook for the remainder of 2022, RH had good news for investors on its second-quarter earnings call, reporting 0.3 percent revenue growth for the quarter. In July, CEO Gary Friedman said the home furnishings giant expected a 1 to 3 percent revenue decline in the second quarter due to softening demand and increases in interest rates. Instead the company increased revenues to $992 million versus $989 million last year, and a 40 percent increase over two years ago. Friedman credited faster backlog relief for the bump, but chief financial officer Jack Preston said the California company...

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO