4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?
A state stimulus check could be on its way. The federal government has no plans to issue a stimulus check this year. Multiple states are taking stimulus matters into their own hands and issuing payments to residents. For months on end, Americans have been struggling in the wake of rampant...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
Sam's Club Is Increasing Its Membership Pricing. Is Costco Next?
Walmart's thriving membership-based wholesale business is flexing its pricing power.
Elon Musk warns the Fed could send prices spiraling downward if it hikes interest rates too sharply this month
Elon Musk cautioned that a major rate hike by the Federal Reserve could spark deflation. Musk bemoaned cost pressures at Tesla and SpaceX in March, but recently argued inflation has peaked. Cathie Wood, Michael Burry, and other commentators have also flagged deflation as a possibility. If the Federal Reserve raises...
Stimulus Update: As Inflation Ticks Upward in August, Consumers Remain Desperate for Relief
Inflation levels rose modestly last month, and not shockingly, a lot of people are still struggling because of that. Economists were expecting inflation levels to decline in August, but that didn't happen. Many households are still struggling with higher living costs in the absence of stimulus aid. Inflation has been...
The S&P 500 will bounce back by the end of the year as inflation likely peaked in July, a top Morgan Stanley strategist says
The S&P 500 will enjoy some upside by year-end, a top Morgan Stanley strategist said. Speaking on CNBC, Andrew Slimmon said the S&P 500 will "end the year closer to" where it started at around 4,778. His bullishness over the stock market comes as inflation likely peaked in July. The...
U.S. stocks finish higher for fourth straight session ahead of inflation reading for August
U.S. stocks finished with a fourth consecutive day of gains on Monday, handing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite their longest winning streak in two months, as traders prepare for August’s inflation data to show signs of easing price gains. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended...
Ethereum developer confirms Shanghai upgrade will not unlock staked tokens
By messenger exchange with CryptoSlate, Ethereum developer Micah Zoltu has confirmed the upcoming Shanghai upgrade will not enable the withdrawal of staked ETH tokens. Currently, ETH can only be deposited to the staking contract and not withdrawn. Per Ethereum, the withdraw functionality would be enabled following the Shanghai upgrade. However, it has since come to light that previous literature on the matter was incorrect.
Cardano’s price jumps before imminent Vasil hard fork
With Cardano’s Vasil hard fork set to go live on Sept. 22, the blockchain network’s native token has spiked by 2.1% within the last 24 hours to $0.45. ADA had been on a red run on the seven days metrics as it shed 3% of its value, trading for as low as $0.43 during this period.
Why RH Is Opening a Hotel
Two months after downgrading its fiscal outlook for the remainder of 2022, RH had good news for investors on its second-quarter earnings call, reporting 0.3 percent revenue growth for the quarter. In July, CEO Gary Friedman said the home furnishings giant expected a 1 to 3 percent revenue decline in the second quarter due to softening demand and increases in interest rates. Instead the company increased revenues to $992 million versus $989 million last year, and a 40 percent increase over two years ago. Friedman credited faster backlog relief for the bump, but chief financial officer Jack Preston said the California company...
Why stock-market bears are eying June lows after S&P 500 falls back below 3,900
The S&P 500 finished Friday below a crucial chart support level that’s served as a battleground in recent years, leading technical analysts to warn of a potential test of the stock market’s June lows. “Over the last three years, the level on the [S&P 500] with the most...
Gate.io Offers Zero-Fee Trading on Spot and Contract Markets
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Majuro, Marshall Islands, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire — What’s better than low fees? No fees. Gate.io is excited to announce ZERO...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 19
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows totaling $32.1 billion. As of press time, it stood at $935.61 billion, up 3.5% over the weekend. Bitcoin’s market cap grew 3.6% over the reporting period to $370.69 billion from $357.68 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was up 4.2% to $166.48 billion from $159.70 billion over the last 24 hours.
Average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hits 6% for first time in 14 years
The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit the 6% mark for the first time in 14 years, according to a Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey released Wednesday. The MBA's latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey found the average interest rate for the most popular U.S. home loan rose from...
Research: Bitcoin traders willing to go long but sentiment remains firmly bearish
Since bottoming at $17,700 on June 18, Bitcoin has been trading within a relatively tight band, with $25,100 marking the upper limit of this channel. Although the past week or so saw BTC print six consecutive daily green closes, higher-than-expected CPI inflation data, released on September 13, ended the upward momentum. On that day, BTC swung 13% to the downside to bottom at $19,800.
Here’s how the cryptocurrency market can overcome its macroeconomic woes
Crypto investors are treading a tightrope this year, which looks to extend into the longest bear cycle in crypto history. This anxiety may seem worn out for crypto veterans, but have we entered completely new territory this year?. First, let’s establish the proper point of reference by revisiting past bear...
Fed announces 75 bps rate hike; Bitcoin tanks 6.5% on the news
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Sept. 21, bringing the Federal Funds Rate to 3.25%. Bitcoin reacted with a 6.5% swing to the downside that bottomed at $18,600. Expectations of a “jumbo hike” fulfilled.
10-year Treasury yield jumps to 3.51%, the highest level since 2011
Treasury yields climbed on Monday as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's next moves in the face of persistently high inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gained 6 basis points to 3.518%, hitting its highest level since April 2011, and was last up 4 basis points to 3.49%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond rose 9 basis points to trade at 3.949%, trading around levels not seen since 2007.
