Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum developer confirms Shanghai upgrade will not unlock staked tokens

By messenger exchange with CryptoSlate, Ethereum developer Micah Zoltu has confirmed the upcoming Shanghai upgrade will not enable the withdrawal of staked ETH tokens. Currently, ETH can only be deposited to the staking contract and not withdrawn. Per Ethereum, the withdraw functionality would be enabled following the Shanghai upgrade. However, it has since come to light that previous literature on the matter was incorrect.
cryptoslate.com

Cardano’s price jumps before imminent Vasil hard fork

With Cardano’s Vasil hard fork set to go live on Sept. 22, the blockchain network’s native token has spiked by 2.1% within the last 24 hours to $0.45. ADA had been on a red run on the seven days metrics as it shed 3% of its value, trading for as low as $0.43 during this period.
Sourcing Journal

Why RH Is Opening a Hotel

Two months after downgrading its fiscal outlook for the remainder of 2022, RH had good news for investors on its second-quarter earnings call, reporting 0.3 percent revenue growth for the quarter. In July, CEO Gary Friedman said the home furnishings giant expected a 1 to 3 percent revenue decline in the second quarter due to softening demand and increases in interest rates. Instead the company increased revenues to $992 million versus $989 million last year, and a 40 percent increase over two years ago. Friedman credited faster backlog relief for the bump, but chief financial officer Jack Preston said the California company...
cryptoslate.com

Gate.io Offers Zero-Fee Trading on Spot and Contract Markets

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Majuro, Marshall Islands, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire — What’s better than low fees? No fees. Gate.io is excited to announce ZERO...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 19

The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows totaling $32.1 billion. As of press time, it stood at $935.61 billion, up 3.5% over the weekend. Bitcoin’s market cap grew 3.6% over the reporting period to $370.69 billion from $357.68 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was up 4.2% to $166.48 billion from $159.70 billion over the last 24 hours.
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bitcoin traders willing to go long but sentiment remains firmly bearish

Since bottoming at $17,700 on June 18, Bitcoin has been trading within a relatively tight band, with $25,100 marking the upper limit of this channel. Although the past week or so saw BTC print six consecutive daily green closes, higher-than-expected CPI inflation data, released on September 13, ended the upward momentum. On that day, BTC swung 13% to the downside to bottom at $19,800.
cryptoslate.com

Here’s how the cryptocurrency market can overcome its macroeconomic woes

Crypto investors are treading a tightrope this year, which looks to extend into the longest bear cycle in crypto history. This anxiety may seem worn out for crypto veterans, but have we entered completely new territory this year?. First, let’s establish the proper point of reference by revisiting past bear...
cryptoslate.com

Fed announces 75 bps rate hike; Bitcoin tanks 6.5% on the news

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Sept. 21, bringing the Federal Funds Rate to 3.25%. Bitcoin reacted with a 6.5% swing to the downside that bottomed at $18,600. Expectations of a “jumbo hike” fulfilled.
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield jumps to 3.51%, the highest level since 2011

Treasury yields climbed on Monday as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's next moves in the face of persistently high inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gained 6 basis points to 3.518%, hitting its highest level since April 2011, and was last up 4 basis points to 3.49%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond rose 9 basis points to trade at 3.949%, trading around levels not seen since 2007.
