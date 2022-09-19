Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
digitalspy.com
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
"The Music Man" closing despite box office success
NEW YORK -- Broadway's biggest hit since the pandemic shutdown made a shocking announcement Tuesday. "The Music Man," starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, is closing on Jan. 1.The musical revival has consistently been the top-selling show since it opened in December. Last week, "The Music Man" led all Broadway show grosses with $2.4 million, according to the Broadway League. The show got mixed reviews but boasts the star power of Jackman and Foster.
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
Complex
Timothée Chalamet on Career Advice Leonardo Dicaprio Gave Him: ‘No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies’
Over the past five years, Timothée Chalamet has established himself as the hottest young actor in Hollywood, catapulting into the mainstream on the strength of career-making roles in movies such as 2017’s Call Me by Your Name and last year’s Dune. In a new interview with British...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
Box Office: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Targets $20 Million Debut as Off-Screen Drama Fuels Interest
Is it true that, as the saying goes, there’s no such thing as bad publicity? “Don’t Worry Darling,” a movie that’s been largely overshadowed in recent weeks by relentless off-screen controversies, will test that adage as it debuts in 4,000-plus North American theaters over the weekend. The Warner Bros. film, directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, is expected to generate $17 million to $20 million in its opening weekend, suggesting that behind-the-scenes drama isn’t dinging initial ticket sales. It may even be lifting them. Some independent tracking services indicate that inaugural returns could reach as high...
Every week for the past 2 months, the #1 movie on Netflix has been a flop with critics
No streaming service, not even one with as many at-bets and armed with as much data as Netflix, can bat a thousand when it comes to releasing original new movies. It’s an almost indescribably complex process, made even more so by the whims of fate that greet even the most perfectly executed production. Still, one could perhaps be forgiven for expecting Netflix movies to perform … well, better than they have been for the streamer over the last several weeks.
Woody Allen Contemplating a Filmmaking Retirement After Next Movie
Woody Allen is weighing his future in filmmaking. The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published Saturday that he intends for his next film to be his last, and that he’ll then focus more on writing, as he would like to work on a novel. He said his 50th and final film, one which he previously has said will shoot in France later this year, will be similar in tone to his 2005 thriller Match Point.More from The Hollywood ReporterJean-Luc Godard, Enfant Terrible of Modern French Cinema, Dies at 91Woody Allen Talks Making Movies...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
‘See How They Run’ Stays Atop U.K. Box Office, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Reenters Top Five
Disney’s “See How They Run” occupied the top spot for the second weekend in a row at the U.K. and Ireland box office, with £984,779 ($1.1 million), per numbers released by Comscore. The film now has a total of £2.8 million. In its seventh weekend, Sony’s “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt, collected £325,252 in second place for a total of £10.3 million. In third position with £321,746 was Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” which now has a total of £45.1 million after 12 weekends. Paramount’s Tom Cruise vehicle “Top Gun: Maverick” stormed back into the top five with £320,963 in fourth...
Collider
‘The Fabelmans’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far about the Spielberg Movie
There probably isn’t a cinephile who doesn’t love the works of Steven Spielberg (this writer included). From 1982’s E.T. to 2021’s West Side Story, Spielberg has given his fans and the global audience, a long line of blockbusters, one after the other. And now, here’s a chance to look into the life and journey of one of Hollywood's beloved filmmakers and what drove him toward the magical world of cinema. His latest project, The Fabelmans, is a semi-autobiographical take on his childhood and adolescence, told through the lens of a young aspiring filmmaker. A coming-of-age drama, The Fabelmans follows a young boy, Sammy Fabelman, growing up in post-WWII Arizona, where he explores and learns how films have the power to show the truth. Despite all odds and obstacles that stand in his way, Sammy immerses himself in his passion and makes filmmaking his life.
'Woman King' rules N.American box office
"The Woman King," an epic about an all-female army of African warriors, easily topped the North American box office this weekend with an estimated take of $19 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. "Barbarian" took in $6.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Prime Video, in Which Naomi Watts Headlines a Remake of an Austrian Freakout Flick
Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy casts Naomi Watts as Mommy, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti as her twin sons, and us as the manipulated masses who wonder if this movie is making us insane. It’s an English-language remake of a 2014 Austrian creepout of the same name, a fact likely to elicit groans from the arthouse contingency that praised the original for being effectively scary. Speaking as someone who missed the original, I hereby review the remake with a clean slate, and declare it equal parts terrifying and maddening. Here’s why. GOODNIGHT MOMMY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: An old cell...
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Breaks into the Box Office’s Top Five Domestic Movies
There’s that word again. Domestic. What does it even mean? It confuses some, so let us clear that up for you. It means domestic – local. Not local as in your small town, your little state, or your little area of the country. It means local, as in the entire United States of America and Canada (not adjusted for inflation). Let’s get back to the point at hand. Domestically speaking, Top Gun: Maverick wins. It was not first place, but it broke into the top five movies in domestic box office sales, which is a considerable feat. Only four other movies sit atop the list of movies that made the most money in American movie theaters – and Top Gun 2 box office numbers don’t lie. So how much did Top Gun 2 box office earnings amount to? And what about the other four movies that are at the top?
Nicole Scherzinger Just Addressed The Previously Unseen "X Factor" Footage Of Her Creating One Direction, Not Simon Cowell
"Honestly, I never thought this footage would see the light of day. I thought Simon [Cowell] burned it."
