There probably isn’t a cinephile who doesn’t love the works of Steven Spielberg (this writer included). From 1982’s E.T. to 2021’s West Side Story, Spielberg has given his fans and the global audience, a long line of blockbusters, one after the other. And now, here’s a chance to look into the life and journey of one of Hollywood's beloved filmmakers and what drove him toward the magical world of cinema. His latest project, The Fabelmans, is a semi-autobiographical take on his childhood and adolescence, told through the lens of a young aspiring filmmaker. A coming-of-age drama, The Fabelmans follows a young boy, Sammy Fabelman, growing up in post-WWII Arizona, where he explores and learns how films have the power to show the truth. Despite all odds and obstacles that stand in his way, Sammy immerses himself in his passion and makes filmmaking his life.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO