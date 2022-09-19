ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
xXangie_the_14thXx
2d ago

Wonder if she hit her head, and that's why they decided to take her to get checked out. Glad she is fine and feeling okay though.

Christine Woods
2d ago

okayso what do you want us to do about it people fall every day we don't get attention like that but I hope she's well because I really like her

Daniel Gallardo Garcia
2d ago

well you know she has money, somebody without would go to work with a broken are, bleeding, and a bone sticking out and say oh I'll ve okay.

digitalspy.com

Kate Winslet returns to set after being hospitalised in new movie

Kate Winslet will return to production of her new movie Lee this week, after she had an accident on set. The Mare of Easttown star suffered from a fall on Sunday (September 18) while shooting the historical drama in Croatia, and was taken to a nearby hospital to be examined.
AOL Corp

Kate Winslet Is Back Shooting Movie Scenes in Croatia Following On-Set Slip

Kate Winslet is back to work! The 46-year-old actress was spotted back on set after suffering a fall while on location over the weekend. Winslet slipped and got medical attention as a precautionary measure required by production while shooting her upcoming film, Lee, ET learned. A rep for the actress...
Kate Winslet
Lee Miller
Keke Palmer
