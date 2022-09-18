The Air Force volleyball team opens the Mountain West portion of the season this weekend with a pair of road matches at Utah State (Sept. 22) and Boise State (Sept. 24). Air Force will face Utah State at the Wayne Estes Center in Logan, Utah, on Thursday, Sept. 22, before traveling to Boise, Idaho to take on Boise State in Bronco Gym on Saturday, Sept. 24. Live stats and video will be available via the host teams – direct links for both can be found on the team's schedule page. The matches will also be broadcast on the Mountain West App (available on Android, IOS, Apple TC, Roku, and Android TV).

