Air Force Men’s Tennis Hosts ITA Bedford Cup
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men's tennis hosts 10 teams competing at the 2022 ITA Bedford Cup In The Mountains this Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-25, at the Air Force Outdoor Intercollegiate Tennis Courts. Action begins each day at 9 am MT. Bedford Cup Information. Location: Air Force Intercollegiate Tennis Courts...
Koch named preseason all-AHA; Falcons picked third
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force senior Brandon Koch was named to the preseason all-Atlantic Hockey team, as selected by the league's coaches. In the preseason coaches' poll, Air Force was picked to finish third. Koch, a senior defenseman from Hastings, Minn., earned his second career all-conference...
Falcons Set to Open MW Action on the Road
The Air Force volleyball team opens the Mountain West portion of the season this weekend with a pair of road matches at Utah State (Sept. 22) and Boise State (Sept. 24). Air Force will face Utah State at the Wayne Estes Center in Logan, Utah, on Thursday, Sept. 22, before traveling to Boise, Idaho to take on Boise State in Bronco Gym on Saturday, Sept. 24. Live stats and video will be available via the host teams – direct links for both can be found on the team's schedule page. The matches will also be broadcast on the Mountain West App (available on Android, IOS, Apple TC, Roku, and Android TV).
