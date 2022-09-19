FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Young 40-goal scorer Jason Robertson is expected to miss the start of training camp for the Dallas Stars because the team and the restricted free agent haven't agreed on a new contract.General manager Jim Nill said Wednesday there's been steady, ongoing negotiations over the last couple of weeks with Robertson and his representatives. Nill wouldn't say what has kept the two sides from reaching a deal, adding there have been "very good discussions."The Stars, with new coach Pete DeBoer, open camp Thursday in Cedar Park, Texas, at the home of their AHL team. They have three days of...

