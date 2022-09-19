Read full article on original website
Heartbreak as the ‘walking carcass’ dog was inhumanely dumped on the streets (VIDEO)
American bulldog Liza was ‘abused, emaciated, bred to near death, and on the verge of collapse’ when she was found abandoned on the streets in what vet nurse Val Phillips described as the worst case she's seen in over 50 years of work. Thanks to the dedicated rescue and vet team, Liza is on her way to recovery. But the nurse fears that this pup is just ‘the tip of the iceberg’ and that 'things are only going to get worse' for pets across the country.
Golden Retriever's Trick of Mimicking Other Animals Is Downright Impressive
One of the things kids learn growing up is what sounds different animals make. Once they know the different sounds, you can start asking them. They'll start rattling off barks, meows and moos. You get so excited because it's honestly just as big of accomplishment to learn as it is memorizing colors and ABCs. The craziest part is that kids aren't the only ones who learn about different animal sounds. Turns out dogs can do it too!
Golden Retriever Chews a Hole in Owner's Curtains and Total Hilarity Ensues
TikTok user @chriscanlon was out running an errand and left his two dogs at home. He trusted them to be alone as he's probably done a hundred times before. That means nothing could go wrong, right? Wrong! This is a classic case that shows dogs really love keeping us on our toes. LOL!
Texas Man Fights Off His Pet Emu With Pool Noodle: VIDEO
After a Texas man’s pet emu got too territorial, the man had to bring out the big guns: his pool noodle. According to reports, the man used the pool toy after his five-year-old emu, named Cosmo, went after him. The pet owner, Toby Wilson, has had two pet emus for the last five years.
German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online
The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. Dog-lover and new mom Jessica Berlin from...
Sweet Video of Pit Bull Getting Changed Into His 'Jammies' Is Going Viral
One thing that will never get old is animals wearing clothes. We love seeing them all dressed up like humans because they look a little bit silly but very cute. Not every animal is enthusiastic about wearing clothes, but one dog clearly enjoys it based on his adorable reaction to his owner dressing him.
