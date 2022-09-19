ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

sauconsource.com

‘Eerie Easton Walking Tours’ Promise to Induce Chills This Fall

If Halloween is your favorite holiday and haunted history is your thing, you won’t want to miss a spooky event a local museum will be hosting this fall. The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society has announced that its Eerie Easton walking tours will be offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 23 through Oct. 30.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Puerto Rican parade, festival celebrate heritage

READING, Pa. — A celebration of culture filled the streets of downtown Reading on Sunday. Reading's third annual Puerto Rican parade and festival kicked off National Hispanic Heritage Month. The Hispanic community continues to grow rapidly in the city. Reading now has the highest percentage of Hispanic residents of...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New restaurant in Allentown celebrates grand opening

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Folks in Allentown have a new place to grab a bite to eat. Ms. Velvet's Cafe celebrated its grand opening Tuesday. The eatery is on the 200 block of North Fourth Street. Owner Carlos Marrero said Ms. Velvet's is inspired by and is a tribute to to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Easton, PA
Entertainment
City
Home, PA
City
Easton, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
College Hill, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Shop Gifts, Quirky Finds, Décor and More at Abode in Nazareth

From home décor to quirky finds to that perfect hostess gift, you can get it at Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. Tell us about the journey to opening Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. In January 2020, my husband, Brian, and I decided to take the leap and open my...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Castle in Bucks County set for a major makeover

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Set on 69 acres in the middle of Doylestown, Fonthill Castle is a fascinating look into the life of Henry Mercer. From the overstated colorized tile to the understated cement facade, New Jersey's Ed Longo and Barbara Burke are taking it in for the first time. "Pretty...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

The Streets of the Bronx Wandered Into Easton, Pa. – by: Janel Spiegel

The Bronx Wanderers wandered into Easton, Pa tonight as friends and I attended the concert at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, Pennsylvania. Easton has been thriving. I will say, I was not one hundred percent familiar with The Bronx Wanderers which made me want to see the show even more. I do love New York, music, and The State Theatre has become one of my favorite places to visit. It has that true theatre feel to it. You can see an Opera there, watch a film, a concert, and a play while being in Awe of this iconic establishment in the downtown heart of Easton.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stadium project giving students real-world experience

READING, Pa. — Workers are removing pieces of the past to open the proverbial door to the future of the longtime home of one of the most storied minor league franchises in baseball. "So, trying to be as gentle as we can to get the brick out of the...
READING, PA
Times News

What was that shadow?

With Halloween not too far off, I decided to write about an interesting effect I had never attempted before. The meetings at the Palmerton Camera Club are always informative, fun and interesting. The monthly challenge really has encouraged photographers to think outside the box and push photography limits. One of...
PALMERTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown

An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
ALLENTOWN, PA
phillyfunguide.com

3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week

The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting long-awaited refund after contractor never started work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Eyewitness News is getting results. A Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting him a long-awaited refund after we reported that the man's contractor never started home-improvement work he promised to do months ago. Last week, Mark Zdanowicz showed Eyewitness News an old fence in the backyard of his Levittown home that he's been wanting to replace. He hired a contractor named John Wiley, of Advanced Fence Systems, to do the work.Zdanowicz said he gave Wiley a $2,000 deposit in April, but he never showed. "We had a date scheduled for the end of May," Zdanowicz said. "Came...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

