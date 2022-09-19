Read full article on original website
Customer response prompts later closing date of Jenny’s Kuali in South Bethlehem
The owners of Jenny’s Kuali, a popular Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will now close up shop for the final time next week due to an influx of customers wanting a last bite at the brick and mortar location. The owners Jenny and Roy Lim announced on Facebook late...
sauconsource.com
‘Eerie Easton Walking Tours’ Promise to Induce Chills This Fall
If Halloween is your favorite holiday and haunted history is your thing, you won’t want to miss a spooky event a local museum will be hosting this fall. The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society has announced that its Eerie Easton walking tours will be offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 23 through Oct. 30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Puerto Rican parade, festival celebrate heritage
READING, Pa. — A celebration of culture filled the streets of downtown Reading on Sunday. Reading's third annual Puerto Rican parade and festival kicked off National Hispanic Heritage Month. The Hispanic community continues to grow rapidly in the city. Reading now has the highest percentage of Hispanic residents of...
WFMZ-TV Online
New restaurant in Allentown celebrates grand opening
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Folks in Allentown have a new place to grab a bite to eat. Ms. Velvet's Cafe celebrated its grand opening Tuesday. The eatery is on the 200 block of North Fourth Street. Owner Carlos Marrero said Ms. Velvet's is inspired by and is a tribute to to...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Shop Gifts, Quirky Finds, Décor and More at Abode in Nazareth
From home décor to quirky finds to that perfect hostess gift, you can get it at Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. Tell us about the journey to opening Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. In January 2020, my husband, Brian, and I decided to take the leap and open my...
A Master Builder Created His Own Unique Home For His Family in Bucks County
After years of creating unique homes for others, a master builder created his own home for his family in a beautiful part of Bucks County. Beth S. Buxbaum wrote about the home for Bucks County Magazine. Sean Steuber, founder and owner of Steuber Building Group, has been working on houses...
wrnjradio.com
Upper Black Eddy-Milford 1933 covered bridge demolition film scheduled for Thursday premiere on YouTube
MILFORD BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) Monday announced that it plans to release a series of archival bridge films that had been stored at the agency’s former headquarters in Morrisville, PA. The old film footage was recently digitized and...
wlvr.org
New Lehigh County eatery serving up New York-style bagels, Greek specialties and more
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — A trio of siblings are dishing out bagels, Greek specialties and other freshly prepared food at a new eatery in Lower Macungie Township. Costas Paxos and his sisters, Maria and Barbara Paxos, on Sept. 2 opened Not Just Bagels at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite D, in the Shepherd’s Corner shopping center.
WFMZ-TV Online
Castle in Bucks County set for a major makeover
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Set on 69 acres in the middle of Doylestown, Fonthill Castle is a fascinating look into the life of Henry Mercer. From the overstated colorized tile to the understated cement facade, New Jersey's Ed Longo and Barbara Burke are taking it in for the first time. "Pretty...
thevalleyledger.com
The Streets of the Bronx Wandered Into Easton, Pa. – by: Janel Spiegel
The Bronx Wanderers wandered into Easton, Pa tonight as friends and I attended the concert at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, Pennsylvania. Easton has been thriving. I will say, I was not one hundred percent familiar with The Bronx Wanderers which made me want to see the show even more. I do love New York, music, and The State Theatre has become one of my favorite places to visit. It has that true theatre feel to it. You can see an Opera there, watch a film, a concert, and a play while being in Awe of this iconic establishment in the downtown heart of Easton.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stadium project giving students real-world experience
READING, Pa. — Workers are removing pieces of the past to open the proverbial door to the future of the longtime home of one of the most storied minor league franchises in baseball. "So, trying to be as gentle as we can to get the brick out of the...
Times News
What was that shadow?
With Halloween not too far off, I decided to write about an interesting effect I had never attempted before. The meetings at the Palmerton Camera Club are always informative, fun and interesting. The monthly challenge really has encouraged photographers to think outside the box and push photography limits. One of...
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposal for former Martin Tower site in Bethlehem forwarded to full Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
The medical-office building component of development at the former Martin Tower site is up for review Thursday by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The 53-acre site, to be called Tower Place, may be the last big chance for redevelopment in the City of Bethlehem. On Tuesday, an LVPC committee moved...
phillyfunguide.com
3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week
The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire department donates old truck to Montgomery County vo-tech school
Giving students hands-on experience is key to helping them build confidence in their skills. That's why a fire department is donating a great learning tool to a school in Montgomery County. The Empire Hook and Ladder Co. is part of the Pottstown Fire Department. The crew knows firsthand how having...
WINNER: $1 Million Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley
A scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley. The $1,000,000 Cash King ticket was sold at Boyer's Food Markets on West Bertch Street in Lansford (Carbon County), state lottery officials announced on Monday, Sept. 19. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family sues Walmart, hoverboard maker in fire that killed 2 Hellertown girls
PHILADELPHIA - A Hellertown family is suing two companies over a charging hoverboard that they say sparked the fire that tore through their home in April, causing the deaths of two girls. The Kaufmans sued Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes in federal court Wednesday, saying the companies knew or should...
Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting long-awaited refund after contractor never started work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Eyewitness News is getting results. A Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting him a long-awaited refund after we reported that the man's contractor never started home-improvement work he promised to do months ago. Last week, Mark Zdanowicz showed Eyewitness News an old fence in the backyard of his Levittown home that he's been wanting to replace. He hired a contractor named John Wiley, of Advanced Fence Systems, to do the work.Zdanowicz said he gave Wiley a $2,000 deposit in April, but he never showed. "We had a date scheduled for the end of May," Zdanowicz said. "Came...
Trial begins for 2 men accused in 2020 murder-for-hire of Ebony Pack in Lansdale
A murder-for-hire trial has started for two men accused of being involved in a 2020 shooting on a quiet street in Lansdale, two days after Thanksgiving.
