The Bronx Wanderers wandered into Easton, Pa tonight as friends and I attended the concert at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, Pennsylvania. Easton has been thriving. I will say, I was not one hundred percent familiar with The Bronx Wanderers which made me want to see the show even more. I do love New York, music, and The State Theatre has become one of my favorite places to visit. It has that true theatre feel to it. You can see an Opera there, watch a film, a concert, and a play while being in Awe of this iconic establishment in the downtown heart of Easton.

EASTON, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO