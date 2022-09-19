Read full article on original website
operawire.com
WDR Tage Alter Musik in Herne Announces November 2022 Slate
The WDR Tage Alter Musik in Herne has announced its festival for 2022. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on opera and vocal performances. It all kicks off with Benjamin Bagby and Sequentia presenting music from the 14th century. Performance Date: Nov. 10, 2022. Next...
operawire.com
Clavecin en Concert Opens Season With Works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier
Clavecin en Concert will kick off its 2022-23 season with concerts titled “Between Triumph and Piety.”. The concerts will include the works by French Baroque composer Marc-Antoine Charpentier such as “Miserere for the Jesuits” H. 219, “Motet Beatus” Vir H. 208, and “Te Deum” H. 146.
operawire.com
Svetlana Sozdateleva Leads Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsenk’
The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive Shostakovich’s “Lady Macbeth Mtsenk” in Graham Vick’s 1994 production. The production, which will be performed six times, opens on Sept. 29 with Russian soprano Svetlana Sozdateleva in the lead role of Katerina Ismailova. The soprano, who is making her Met debut, has performed the role to great acclaim at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, Norwegian National Opera, Finnish National Opera, Moscow’s Helikon Opera, and Teatro Comunale di Bologna.
operawire.com
Bilbao Opera Announces Lineup & Program for ‘Tutto Verdi’
On Sept. 24, the Bilbao Opera is set to present Tutto Verdi concert. The concert is set to take place at the Euskalduna Bilbao with Daniel Oren conducting the Bilbao Orkestra Sinfonikoa. Angela Meade, Daniela Barcellona, Sergio Escobar, Giovanni Meoni, and David Lagares will star as the soloists of the gala.
Slipped Disc
Sad death of London’s foremost chorus master
The death has been announced of Terry Edwards, founder of London Voices and one of the leading figures in choral music. He was 83. Among other attrtibutes, being 6’9″ tall he played basketball for Great Britain in the 1964 Olympic Games. Terry Edwards started out his chorus career...
operawire.com
Regents Opera to Present ‘The Ring Cycle’
Regents Opera is set to present its new production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle, arranged for 18 orchestral players and performed in the round at The Grand Temple, Freemason’s Hall, Covent Garden. Ben Woodward, who is set to conduct and arrange the score said, “Wagner’s Ring Cycle is the...
operawire.com
Ilya Silchukou Returns to the Stage Following Expulsion in Belarus
On Saturday, Sept. 17, baritone Ilya Silchukou returned to the stage after nearly two years. The baritone performed in Boston in a recital and is set to continue his recital tour on Sept. 24 in New Jersey. In a recent interview with the Boston Globe, the baritone noted that it...
operawire.com
Matthew Rose Named Artistic Director of Deal Music and Arts
The Board of Deal Music and Arts has announced the appointment of its new Artistic Director Matthew Rose. Rose will take up his appointment at the beginning of October ready to plan the 2023 season. In a statement Chair of Trustees, Christopher Cook said, “We are so lucky to have...
operawire.com
Laquita Mitchell, Ryan McKinny, Sasha Chooke, Caitlin Lynch, Alisa Jordheim Headline Music of Remembrance’s 2022-23 Season
Music of Remembrance has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. First up is “Josephine,” a Monodrama by Tom Cipullo starring Laquita Mitchell. It will be directed by Erich Parce and conducted by Geoffrey Larson. The showcase will also be paired with “Wertheim Park,” a work by Lori Laitman. Alisa Jordheim will also be featured in the performance. The showcase will also include music by Max Vredenburg and Erwin Schulhoff.
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Ruth Iniesta
Spanish Soprano Makes her Role Debut as Giulietta in ‘I Capuleti e i Montecchi’. This week, the Teatro Massimo di Bellini in Catania will celebrate the famed composer with “I Capuleti e i Montecchi.” To mark the occasion, the the Italian theater has hired two important bel canto singers for the job.
AOL Corp
Ramsey Lewis, legendary pianist and composer, dead at 87
Lewis, a three-time Grammy Award-winning pianist and composer who led the crossover of jazz in the 1960s, died at his Chicago home. Ramsey Lewis, the accomplished pianist and composer, has died at age 87. The three-time Grammy Award-winner helped usher instrumental jazz into the mainstream in the 1960s, thanks to songs like “The ‘In’ Crowd” cracking the Billboard pop charts.
Hear Norah Jones’ Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Steer Your Way” Ahead of Tribute Album Release
Norah Jones reinterprets one of Leonard Cohen’s late masterpieces with a cover of “Steer Your Way” for an impending all-star tribute album, Here It Is, set for release on October 14. Ahead of the career-spanning homage’s release, Jones’s pick, a track from his final album, You Want...
operawire.com
Magdalena Kozená to Appear at Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo
(Credit: Oleg Rostovstev) Czech mezzo-soprano Magdalena Kozená will perform at the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo in Bogotá on on September 23, 2022. Joining her will be Venice Baroque Orchestra as she takes on repertoire by such composers as Vivaldi, Locatelli, Galuppi, and Marcello. There will also be selections from Händel’s “Alcina” including “Ah Ruggiero Crudel,” “Ah, mio cor,” “Di cor mio, quanto t’amai,” “Mi restano le lagrime,” and “Si, son quella.” The duration of the performance will be approximately one hour and 30 minutes.
operawire.com
Pacific Chorale to Present ‘The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci’
Pacific Chorale is set to present Jocelyn Hagen’s “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci” on Oct. 15, 2022. The nine-movement multi-media work for choir, orchestra, and film features drawings, ideas, and writing by Leonardo Da Vinci. The work was created in collaboration with video artists Isaac Gale, Joseph Midthun, and Justin Schell.
operawire.com
Opera Naples Announces 2022-23 Season
Opera Naples has announced its 2022-23 season. The season opens with a double bill of two Mozart operas, “The Impresario” and “Bastien and Bastienne.”. Next up is “Olé,” a celebration of Spanish Song, Wine and Tapas.”. Performance Date: Nov. 4, 2022. Next up is...
operawire.com
George London Foundation for Singers Gets a New Name
The George London Foundation for Singers will now be known as the George and Nora London Foundation for Singers. The new name was announced during the Sept. 18 recital “Nora London – A Celebration” that honored the longtime president and founder of the organization. “Over the past...
Bad Bunny Is A Folk Artist First And A Pop Artist Second
While he tells the world of our struggles and successes, Puerto Ricans are the ones who can process the nuance of his stories.
operawire.com
The Atlanta Opera Announces Glynn Studio Artists for 2022-23 Season
The Atlanta Opera has announced the Glynn Studio Artists for 2022-23. This year’s artists include stage director Bruno Baker, soprano Alexis Seminario, bass Edwin Jhamal Davis, mezzo Gretchen Krupp, and tenor Kameron Lopreore; Baker and Krupp are returning artists while Davis, Lopreore, and Seminario will be making their debuts. These artists will have an opportunity to work with established artists and also participate in The Atlanta Opera’s productions as covers and performers.
Lou Reed: Words & Music, May 1965 review – revelatory early cuts
This is the sound of Lou Reed and John Cale in a room, laying down demos for what would become some of the Velvet Underground’s best-known songs. Here, in splendid embryo, are I’m Waiting for the Man and Heroin, plus a dozen more original cuts; just vocals and acoustic guitar, with occasional harmonica on top. A recognisably nasal Reed introduces each song with variations on “music and lyrics, Lou Reed”.
Slipped Disc
Philharmonia Orchestra names pop singer as its artist in residence
Message from one of London’s most refined orchestras:. We are happy to announce Artist, Songwriter and Producer Love Ssega as our Artist in Residence 2022/23. Love Ssega is a founding songwriter and lead vocalist of Grammy Award-winning Clean Bandit. London-born Love Ssega has built a varied career collaborating across...
