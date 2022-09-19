ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man convicted of shooting man in the back of the head

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been convicted of shooting a man in the back of the head and killing him last year. Raymond S. Walters, 65, was convicted earlier this month on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The conviction came after he pleaded no contest to the charges.
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Florence woman charged in Covington killing, robbery

A Florence woman faces charges of murder and first degree robbery following the August slaying of a man near a Covington bridge. Latoya Dale, 31, was arrested on Thursday. Covington Police said Tuesday that investigators connected Dale to the case using video from the area where the killing happened. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Aug. 18.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old Cincinnati man is facing charges after allegedly concocting “Drano bombs” he threw at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Ryan Burwinkel, 30, is being held on a $190,000 bond following his arrest for arson, manufacturing explosives and stalking charges, according to Hamilton County court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
wevv.com

Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Officer Seara Burton passes surrounded by family

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Officer Seara Burton #140/K9-2 passed away at 9:59 p.m. tonight at Reid Health surrounded by her family. She succumbed to the injury she received in a criminal act that occurred on August 10th, 2022.
1017thepoint.com

SERVICES FOR SEARA BURTON PENDING TUESDAY MORNING

(Richmond, IN)--Arrangements for Officer Burton were still pending Tuesday morning. A somber crowd of thousands of onlookers lined Richmond streets from the state line to Doan and Mills Funeral Home as the body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was returned home Monday. The procession began with a huge police presence in Dayton. Many of those officers followed Seara’s hearse all the way to Richmond. First responders were perched on interstate overpasses in Preble County. When the procession entered Richmond, residents along the streets saluted or held their hands over their hearts. "It was a moving reminder of the price that all law enforcement potentially pay every day," said one onlooker. "God bless and her family," said Mayor Dave Snow at Monday night’s meeting of Richmond Common Council. The Richmond City Building has been darkened and flags have been lowered. Monday, county commissioners announced they would follow suit with the courthouse and county flags. Charges have not yet been upgraded against the man charged with shooting Officer Seara Burton, although it’s just a matter of time. Phillip Lee remains in a state prison cell in northern Indiana on a probation violation.
RICHMOND, IN
WHAS 11

Indiana officers seize shipments laced with 28 pounds of ketamine

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Customs and Border Protection officers seized multiple shipments laced with $200,000 worth of ketamine. On Sept. 10, officers at the Indianapolis port inspected two shipments from the same shipper in Madrid, Spain, containing shirts inside gift boxes. A further inspection revealed 28 pounds of ketamine hydrochloride concealed between the cardboard of nine gift boxes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

