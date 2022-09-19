Read full article on original website
Daughter upset Indiana State Police will not open new investigation
So far, Indiana State Police has reviewed 15 of the 40 requests under SEA 177, and has declined to open a new investigation in all 15 cases.
'A lot left to this mystery': TBI, Indiana authorities try to figure out who left teen victim's body on Campbell County mountain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It took decades to figure out the name of the teenager whose remains were left on a remote Campbell County mountain. With any luck, finding who did this to her will come a lot quicker. Last month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that, with the...
Shelbyville mother pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old child in Ohio
The Indiana woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old son with autism on a dark road in Colerain Township has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.
Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022. On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient...
wdrb.com
Kentucky, Indiana attorneys general warn that tracking gun sales could violate privacy laws
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana's attorneys general are urging credit card companies to avoid tracking purchases of guns and ammunition. Attorneys General Daniel Cameron and Todd Rokita signed onto a 24-state coalition that warns banks, American Express, Mastercard and Visa that tracking guns and ammo purchases may violate privacy laws.
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
Dayton man convicted of shooting man in the back of the head
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been convicted of shooting a man in the back of the head and killing him last year. Raymond S. Walters, 65, was convicted earlier this month on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The conviction came after he pleaded no contest to the charges.
WKYT 27
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A seven-year-old’s death while in state care is now the target of a lawsuit. A coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. At the time, he was under the care of a state-contracted facility. Now, the couple raising the boy after his biological mother lost custody has filed suit.
Middletown PD: 2 arrested in homicide, dismemberment of man
When officers arrived at the home, they found a lot of blood and dismembered human remains on the first floor.
linknky.com
Florence woman charged in Covington killing, robbery
A Florence woman faces charges of murder and first degree robbery following the August slaying of a man near a Covington bridge. Latoya Dale, 31, was arrested on Thursday. Covington Police said Tuesday that investigators connected Dale to the case using video from the area where the killing happened. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Aug. 18.
Fox 19
Man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old Cincinnati man is facing charges after allegedly concocting “Drano bombs” he threw at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Ryan Burwinkel, 30, is being held on a $190,000 bond following his arrest for arson, manufacturing explosives and stalking charges, according to Hamilton County court records.
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
Law enforcement procession escorts body of fallen Richmond officer back to Indiana
DAYTON — A large procession of law enforcement officers escorted the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton back to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession left the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton just before 1:30 p.m. Video shows the hearse carrying Burton’s body slow...
Officer Seara Burton passes surrounded by family
"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Officer Seara Burton #140/K9-2 passed away at 9:59 p.m. tonight at Reid Health surrounded by her family. She succumbed to the injury she received in a criminal act that occurred on August 10th, 2022.
1017thepoint.com
SERVICES FOR SEARA BURTON PENDING TUESDAY MORNING
(Richmond, IN)--Arrangements for Officer Burton were still pending Tuesday morning. A somber crowd of thousands of onlookers lined Richmond streets from the state line to Doan and Mills Funeral Home as the body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was returned home Monday. The procession began with a huge police presence in Dayton. Many of those officers followed Seara’s hearse all the way to Richmond. First responders were perched on interstate overpasses in Preble County. When the procession entered Richmond, residents along the streets saluted or held their hands over their hearts. "It was a moving reminder of the price that all law enforcement potentially pay every day," said one onlooker. "God bless and her family," said Mayor Dave Snow at Monday night’s meeting of Richmond Common Council. The Richmond City Building has been darkened and flags have been lowered. Monday, county commissioners announced they would follow suit with the courthouse and county flags. Charges have not yet been upgraded against the man charged with shooting Officer Seara Burton, although it’s just a matter of time. Phillip Lee remains in a state prison cell in northern Indiana on a probation violation.
WHAS 11
Reward offered following vandalism at Bardstown Cemetery
The city is called the 'most beautiful small town' in America. Bardstown authorities are looking for the person responsible after a cemetery was vandalized.
Dismembered body found by Middletown police; 2 arrested in homicide investigation
MIDDLETOWN — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Middletown Tuesday. A man, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby asking to speak to an officer, a police spokesperson said in a media release, issued Wednesday morning. Havens gave officers...
WHAS 11
Indiana officers seize shipments laced with 28 pounds of ketamine
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Customs and Border Protection officers seized multiple shipments laced with $200,000 worth of ketamine. On Sept. 10, officers at the Indianapolis port inspected two shipments from the same shipper in Madrid, Spain, containing shirts inside gift boxes. A further inspection revealed 28 pounds of ketamine hydrochloride concealed between the cardboard of nine gift boxes.
Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out
TROY — Concerns have been raised about a service at a Miami Valley firehouse meant to protect babies. Monday night a Cincinnati man had no problem letting Troy City Council know his qualms with the fire department’s new baby box. “My arguments are that we implement boxes and...
VIDEO: Law enforcement line street as body of fallen Richmond officer arrives at coroner’s office
DAYTON — Dozens of police cruisers lined both sides of West Third Street in Dayton early Monday morning as the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Burton, who shot was in the line of duty five weeks ago,...
