Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman have different stances on LIV Golf feud with PGA Tour
In his quest to get LIV Golf to qualify for world ranking points and be more widely accepted in the golf world, CEO Greg Norman said he has "no interest" in reaching a truce with the PGA Tour "because our product is working." But it doesn't sound like everyone playing...
Golf Digest
How Talor Gooch become the face of the LIV vs. PGA Tour strife
CHICAGO — The most polarizing golfer in the world is a god-fearing country boy who is intelligent enough to have been his high school valedictorian. He is a jock who grew up playing the pretty-boy positions of quarterback and shortstop but was tough enough to wrestle competitively and line up as a free safety. His home golf course was a scrappy muny tended by prison inmates, but he earned a spot among golf royalty at Oklahoma State. During his eight-year pro career, Talor Gooch has slowly and tenaciously developed into a world-class player. Soft-spoken, polite, blue-eyed, he should be a poster boy for the sport. Instead, he has become the unwitting face of the most tumultuous period in golf history.
GolfWRX
Patrick Reed claims that his DP World Tour login credentials are not working
Despite resigning his membership to the PGA Tour, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed is happy to retain his Honorary Lifetime Membership of the European/DP World Tour, this week appearing as the second highest ranked player at the Open de France. As part of the tour’s ban against LIV players, organizers...
Meet the 12 players on the International 2022 Presidents Cup team
It’s time for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The competition will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club. The course is a regular stop on the PGA Tour, hosting the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the 2017 PGA Championship. Now, some of the best players from...
Golf.com
‘4-figure’ bets and rope jokes: Inside Spieth & JT’s ‘chill’ Presidents Cup round
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hot out. And how do we know, outside of the developing sunburn and continuous sweat drip? The volunteer on the 15th tee corrects you when you say it’s “warm.” “This morning was warm,” he says. “This? This is hot.”
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf
In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
Photos: Best Presidents Cup fan outfits over the years
There’s just something special about team golf. Players relish at the opportunity to represent their country on a global stage, and that’s precisely what fans get to watch every other year with the Presidents Cup. The best players in the United States take on the best from around the world (Europe aside) in some must-see matches that highlight the best of golf. Fans gather in droves to cheer on their respective sides, and some show their love with their wild outfits and costumes.
