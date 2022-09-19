Read full article on original website
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus paymentJ.R. HeimbignerSan Diego, CA
Authentic Italian Pizza and Pasta - Ambrogio15Dinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Cute French Crepe Spot in San Diego - FroglandersDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Top Brunch Spot in San Diego - Farmer and the SeahorseDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
New Revolving Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - MikamiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Owns Padres Trolls, Dustin May’s Injury Scare, Gonsolin Update And More
Another great weekend and great week of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball! The club went 5-1 over this last week as it put a bow on the second to last road trip of the regular season. Along the way, LA celebrated its 9th NL West division title of the last 10...
Jesse Agler On Padres vs Cardinals, Historic PBP Calls, And More!
Padres radio voice Jesse Agler made his weekly Tuesday appearance with Ben & Woods! Listen here as Jesse talks about the Padres turnaround in Arizona, what goes into making potentially historic calls on the radio (like Pujols 700th HR), and MUCH more
Angels give Matt Thaiss a break on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels first baseman / catcher Matt Thaiss is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will head to the bench after Max Stassi was announced as Los Angeles' catcher for Patrick Sandoval. Per Baseball Savant on 28 batted balls this season, Thaiss has produced a...
Dodgers host the Diamondbacks in first of 5-game series
Arizona Diamondbacks (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (101-44, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-3, 2.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a five-game series...
Former Red Sox prospect Jay Groome named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week; left-hander has posted 3.48 ERA since being traded to Padres
Former Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 12-18 on Monday. In his last start for Triple-A El Paso, Groome scattered three hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings in a 13-0 win over the Round Rock Express.
David Bote hits tying homer, go-ahead RBI as Cubs edge Marlins
David Bote homered to tie the score in the seventh and lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth as
Jill Gearin makes Diamondbacks history as first female announcer
LOS ANGELES — Jill Gearin became the first woman to call play-by-play for the Diamondbacks in franchise history, filling in for three innings during the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Dodger Stadium. Gearin, 26, is in her third season as the radio voice for the Diamondbacks’ Low-A affiliate, the Visalia Rawhide. She was working games in the Arizona Fall League last season when she met the Diamondbacks’ vice president of broadcasting, Scott Geyer, who told her he...
Can Simon Edvinsson follow in Seider's footsteps? He 'has a good chance'
Steve Yzerman, Derek Lalonde and the Red Wings will give Edvinsson every chance to make the Opening Night roster. And they like his odds.
Esteban Quiroz helps Cubs win in third career game
Esteban Quiroz was an unlikely hero from Monday night's 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Quiroz made a strong impression on the Cubs in his third game up with the team. He went 2-for-3 from the plate with a bunt single to set up a go-ahead run in the team's win on Monday.
Visiting Petco Park: This is what you need to know
Petco Park is one of the best stadiums in Major League Baseball, allowing fans to experience beautiful sights and taste
