MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special
During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms
When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
thecomeback.com
James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams
The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
thecomeback.com
Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception
Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
thecomeback.com
San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Sean Payton’s shocking admission
Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints was a heated affair throughout with several players losing their composure throughout the game. Quarterback Tom Brady showed his frustrations on the sidelines on Sunday, throwing a tantrum due to Tampa Bay’s poor performance on offense for the majority of the game.
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NBC Sports
Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'
Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
thecomeback.com
Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches
The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
thecomeback.com
Bill Parcells has blunt take on NFL owners’ diversity problem
When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
LeSean McCoy has spoken: 'It's over for Bill Belichick'
Former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy made a declaration in the past week. He thinks the same thing many in western New York probably do. McCoy appeared as an analyst on the FOX Sports show SPEAK. The Week 1 matchup between Buffalo’s AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, came up.
