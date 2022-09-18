Raiders lose to Cardinals in overtime, drop to 0-2

The Raiders should have had their first win of the season as they were up 23-7 late in the fourth quarter. But instead of putting the Cardinals away, they let them hang around and it ultimately cost them.

The Cardinals were able to tie the game at 23-23 after back-to-back touchdowns with two-point conversions. And then in overtime, Hunter Renfrow fumbled twice inside of Arizona’s territory and the second one was returned for the game-winning score.

The defense dominated for the Raiders in the first three quarters, but they were unable to get a stop when they needed it. And on offense, there were too many mistakes and failed plays to keep drives going in the second half.

The Raiders are now 0-2 to start the season for the first time since 2018. They’ll go on the road next week to take on the Tennessee Titans, looking for their first win of the season.