Brady not sure why Fitzpatrick ‘has it out’ for him, admits he had tequila before infamous ‘that motherf—er’ remark
Tom Brady discussed recent comments made by Ryan Fitzpatrick, losing his cool against the Saints and his role in teammate Mike Evans’ fight with Marshon Lattimore, among other subjects, on his weekly podcast with Jim Gray.
Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception
Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers retirement revelation
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants you to know that he won’t be like legendary counterpart Tom Brady when it comes to playing football to the ripe old age of 45. The future Hall of Fame quarterback spoke to a gaggle of press earlier this week and clarified...
NFL world reacts to Browns ‘meaningless’ last-second TD
While the Cleveland Browns have shown that they can lose games in spectacular fashion, they were about as safe as could possibly be on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland led 23-17 with only nine seconds left. Pittsburgh did have the ball but was on its own four-yard line and didn’t have a time out. Scoring would have required the Stanford band and several miracles. That didn’t happen.
San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
NFL world reacts to Sean Payton’s shocking admission
Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints was a heated affair throughout with several players losing their composure throughout the game. Quarterback Tom Brady showed his frustrations on the sidelines on Sunday, throwing a tantrum due to Tampa Bay’s poor performance on offense for the majority of the game.
How the Bucs saved Mike Evans a ton of money on his suspension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but at least it won’t cost him as much money as it could have. Evans will forfeit his pay for Sunday’s game, but that number is much lower than it...
Bill Parcells has blunt take on NFL owners’ diversity problem
When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
Rams TE suspended for three games
The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl defense got off on the wrong foot but they were able to even their record at 1-1 last week. Moving forward, they’ll try to continue getting back on track but will have to do so without tight end Brycen Hopkins, who was suspended for three games for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse on Wednesday.
LaDainian Tomlinson reveals why Black coaches aren’t hired
Earlier this year, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices reigniting a conversation about the proportionally small number of Black head coaches in the NFL. On Wednesday, The Washington Post kicked off an editorial series detailing the struggles of...
Buccaneers sign veteran wide receiver on Tuesday
It was a struggle on offense for the majority of Sunday’s game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, resulting in frustrations boiling over on the field for legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The organization has decided to bring in a typically sure-handed receiver on Tuesday to help with some of these...
Everyone is saying the same thing about Mitch Trubisky
Thursday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns was a big game for both teams, but it was perhaps even more important for Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky has been criticized heavily by Steelers fans through the first two games of the season, with fans calling for...
NFL world reacts to Jason Pierre-Paul signing
It has been rumored for days that three-time Pro Bowler Jason-Pierre Paul could make a return to the NFL and now it has finally happened. The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they have signed the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants star. Pierre-Paul confirmed his signing via text...
Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game
The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
NFL world reacts to viral T.J. Watt video
The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to bounce back after a sluggish Week 2 performance in Thursday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without star pass rusher T.J. Watt. Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the Steelers’ season-opening matchup. Many were expecting this...
Jerry Jones welcomes Cowboys quarterback controversy
The good news for the Dallas Cowboys is that Dak Prescott returned to the practice field on Thursday as he recovers from surgery on his injured hand. The even better news, as far as Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones is concerned, would be for Cooper Rush to do so well while Prescott recovers as to mire both of them in a quarterback controversy.
