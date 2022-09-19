REVIEW: Coconut Yuzu Eyeball, Hallows Eve Caramel Apple Pop Tart, and More Spooky Snacks from TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios Florida

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
NEW Rainbow Disney Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the popular Gay Days event just recently taking place at the park, a new rainbow Mickey balloon popcorn bucket has been released at Disneyland!. Rainbow Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The bucket is...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Hot Honey Fried Chicken Benedict, Avocado Toast, and More For Breakfast From River Belle Terrace at Disneyland
Breakfast recently returned to River Belle Terrace in Disneyland with an updated menu, and we stopped by to try it all. We tried everything on the breakfast menu. Watch our video review below and keep scrolling for photos and more information. Mark Twain – $16. Scrambled Eggs, Applewood-smoked Bacon...
WDW News Today
Mike Wazowski Pumpkin Bottle Topper Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Happy Halloween! Today we found this Mike Wazowski Pumpkin Bottle Topper in Disneyland Park!. Mike Wazowski Pumpkin Bottle Topper – $7.50. New for this Halloween season is the Mike Wazowski Pumpkin Bottle Topper. We found this...
WDW News Today
Steel Frame Erected at Entrance of Former Shrek 4-D Building at Universal Studios Florida
Demolition of Shrek-themed structures at Universal Studios Florida is still underway. The Shrek 4-D attraction closed in January and signage was removed last February. Now a new steel frame has been erected at the entrance of the former attraction. A Minions Villain-Con attraction may be replacing Shrek 4-D. You can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Pumpkin Spiced Donuts at Lamplight Lounge in Disney California Adventure for Halloween Time 2022
Lamplight Lounge in Disney California Adventure has special pumpkin spiced donuts for Halloween Time 2022. So we visited in the evening for dessert and a review!. Warm fluffy Donuts tossed in Pumpkin-spiced Sugar, served with Orange Cream Cheese Dip and Hot Buttered Rum Sauce. The donuts are served in a...
A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business
Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I've worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 6 snacks I always get and 6 I skip at the parks.
After working at the popular theme parks on both coasts, I've discovered which iconic treats are worth the money, and which ones are disappointing.
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World and shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today we discovered new MagicBand+ designs throughout the parks and on shopDisney. The first set of new MagicBand+ designs we found in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Scareactor Dining Experience for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Florida
Experience more personal, up-close interactions with Michael Myers, Kharis the Mummy, and more with the Scareactor Dining Experience during Halloween Horror Nights 2022. This add-on is $54.99 per person and includes food and scareactor photo opportunities at Louie’s Italian Restaurant in Universal Studios Florida. Scareactor dining has not been offered since 2019, so we were looking forward to its return in this new location. What can you expect from the Scareactor Dining Experience? Let’s find out!
Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices, Customers Happy About It
Companies raise prices all the time. In the theme park business, it has become fairly normal for tickets, annual prices, food prices, and pretty much every other cost to go up each year. And in addition to that, it's not uncommon for free perks to go away or become something that costs extra.
Disney Just Dropped a Halloween Dole Whip, and It’s Spookily Delicious
One doesn’t simply go to Disney and not get a Dole Whip. It’s a tried-and-true tradition. Not only is it the perfect summer treat—tons of pineapple and creamy soft serve—but Disney knows just how much we love it. They wouldn’t have graced us with a copycat Dole Whip recipe if they didn’t! Not only that, they even gave us adults a special coconut rum Dole Whip a couple years ago. Disney, we thank you.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 9/15/22 (A Rainy Night at Halloween Horror Nights, Tons of New Merchandise, Chucky’s Killer Cake Pop, and More)
Greetings from a very rainy, stormy night here at the Universal Orlando Resort. We’ve got our umbrella and we’re ready to take on Halloween Horror Nights in the rain. Let’s see what’s new tonight!. We were hoping the rain would keep away the crowds, but it...
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
Comments / 0