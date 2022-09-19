PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 9/16/22 (Limited Release ’Willow’ MagicBand, Connections Eatery Zesty Signature Sauce, Spider-Man Spirit Jersey, & More)

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
NEW Rainbow Disney Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the popular Gay Days event just recently taking place at the park, a new rainbow Mickey balloon popcorn bucket has been released at Disneyland!. Rainbow Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The bucket is...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Door Knocker, Toasting Flutes, Ball Cap, and Headband at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Haunted Mansion door knocker, toasting flutes, ball cap, and headband are available throughout Walt Disney World Resort. Haunted Mansion Door Knocker – $14.99. This door knocker resembles a spiked mace, with “The Haunted Mansion”...
WDW News Today
Rosa Mexicano Fine Dining Restaurant Coming to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in 2023
Rosa Mexicano, a fine dining restaurant, will be opening at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in 2023. The restaurant will replace Fresh Mediterranean Market, for which a closing date has not yet been announced. Concept art shows the bar area, which is slated to seat approximately 30. For...
As A Former Disney World Employee Who Knows The Parks Inside And Out, Here's Your Ultimate Ride Guide For Magic Kingdom
"While this ride sounds amazing on paper, it just doesn't cut it. Yes, it is very pretty to look at; however, it's really NOT that much different from its older counterpart that many people love even more." Hello! My name is Raven, and I'm a born-and-raised Flordian who loves Disney.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
WDW News Today
‘Euro Disney’ Retro Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a big fan of retro-themed Disney merchandise and can’t make it out to Walt Disney World for the Vault Collection, you can pop into the Emporium at Disneyland now to pick up these new “Euro Disney 1992” ears we found!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
Disney Files Patent for Glasses-Free VR Attraction, Possible First Look Inside ‘Peter Pan’ Ride, and More: Daily Recap (9/17/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, September 17, 2022.
disneydining.com
MagicBand+ Coming to Another Disney Resort in Just Weeks!
Earlier this summer, MagicBand+ launched at Walt Disney World Resort. MagicBand+ gave Guests all the traditional aspects of a MagicBand — including holding your Park tickets and reservations, along with being able to open your hotel — with some incredible upgrades. First, and probably the most exciting, is that the new MagicBand+ is rechargeable. That’s right! You can buy MagicBand+ and not have to worry about the batteries dying in just a couple of years.
WDW News Today
Disney Releases First Teaser of EPCOT 40 Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With just a matter of days left before EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, Disney has released a teaser of some of the new merchandise that will debut for the special occasion. Included in video were looks at a...
WDW News Today
New Figment Dress Coming Soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Trying to imagine the perfect outfit to match the new Figment ear headband? Disney’s got you covered. A new Figment dress is coming soon to shopDisney (and perhaps Walt Disney World as well). The ears originally...
WDW News Today
New Baby Groot nuiMOs Plush & Designer nuiMOs Outfits Available at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney nuiMOs fans will be thrilled to discover these items we found at Disney Showcase in Disneyland Park! We found a new Groot nuiMOs plush, as well as a variety of designer outfits from Ashley Eckstein and Wes Jenkins.
Disneyland Launches a Popular Disney World Feature
A trip to a Disney World theme park has become a more complicated effort since the covid pandemic hit in 2020. The preliminary requirements to get you into a park and onto a ride can be time-consuming and could lead to long waits in lines and reduce the amount of time you have to visit all the attractions in your plans.
WDW News Today
New World of Wakanda Collection Arrives at Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Do you want to show your love of Black Panther and the fictional country of Wakanda? Now you can with the all-new World of Wakanda collection that’s available at Disney California Adventure. This collection came in advance of the highly anticipated new film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” You can find this collection at the Collector’s Warehouse, and the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
disneytips.com
Some of Disney’s Most Beloved Cast Members Have Finally Returned!
The Walt Disney World Resort is a magical place thanks to the Cast Members who make the magic a reality for Guests visiting from around the world. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Disney Parks and Resorts were closed, Cast Members who were only working at the Resort temporarily sadly had to make the decision to head home. For some on the Disney College Program, home was only a drive or a short flight away, but for Cast Members on one of Disney’s International Programs, home was much further.
WDW News Today
New Super Nintendo World Plushes & Stuffed Keychains Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Here we go! More and more merchandise continues to arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood as construction on Super Nintendo World nears completion. On our latest trip, we found some new plush keychains (and one full size plush) at Feature Presentation!
WDW News Today
‘Euro Disney’ Ears Arrive in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom
Calling all Euro Disney fans, we’ve found the ears for you. “Euro Disney 1992” inspired Minnie Ears have finally arrived in Walt Disney World. We have seen these ears in Disneyland Paris, and in the Emporium at Disneyland. Euro Disney 1992 Minnie Ears – $29.99. The...
disneytips.com
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
WDW News Today
New Dark Mark & Death Eater Merchandise Arrives in Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With Halloween around the corner and Halloween Horror Nights in full swing, people are getting ready to celebrate the spooky season. And in the spirit of the season, we found a new Harry Potter merchandise collection at Universal Studios Hollywood, this one surrounding the Death Eaters and the Dark Mark.
Comments / 0