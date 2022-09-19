Read full article on original website
Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
This week starts dry, then turns rainy
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain is the story of the week with the weather. Monday will be dry, but afterward, we may not have another completely dry day until Friday. A storm system is organizing off the coast of Central California Sunday night. It will turn the flow of the atmosphere more southerly, so Monday will be unseasonably warm in addition to dry. That storm system will track eastward and bring rain to us starting Tuesday. Rainfall amounts can be as high as 1-3 inches over three days. Localized areas amid the higher terrain can get as much as 3-5 inches. This can cause some flash flooding, especially on Wednesday. Burn scars from recent wildfires will be especially vulnerable.
Gas Prices Stagnant
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The pain at the pump appears to slowly be getting a better. While the price hasn’t changed much over the week of September 12th to the 19th, according to gas buddy, prices in Colorado are 26.8 cents cheaper per gallon cheaper than they were this time a month ago.
Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service (NPS) has sampled and analyzed water in the Iola Basin of the Blue Mesa Reservoir, and has determined the presence of cyanotoxins that exceed safe exposure levels. Certain types of algae blooms can produce cyanotoxins, which can become harmful to humans...
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Heath’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!. Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy. If you are interested in...
Grand Junction Rockies Win Pioneer League Championship
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Rockies swept the defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads, winning the first two games of a best of three series to claim the 2022 Pioneer League Championship. The Rockies essentially took the path of most resistance in the playoffs en route to the 2022...
Montrose “swatting” follow-up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A follow-up about yesterday’s active shooter threat at schools across the country including Colorado. In Montrose and other cities around the state, school districts got multiple calls of an active shooter on campuses. As we reported it turned out to be a fake threat also known as “swatting.” Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to authorities to dispatch a large number of officers to one place.
21st annual car show
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Saturday morning was a great day to look at some old classic cars. Downtown Grand Junction was the host to the 21st annual car show. Residents got the opportunity to check out plenty of classic cars, listen to music, and interact with other residents. I...
Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sirens echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another. The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of...
Public views potential design of recreation center
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction residents were able to get an idea of what a new recreation center in might look like. City Council held a public workshop so people could get a look at some designs and submit their input about the proposed rec center Tuesday night.
Fentanyl Crisis CMU meeting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, September 15, 2022, many organizations like Voices for Awareness went to a public meeting at the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Ballroom to discuss an update on the fentanyl crisis in Grand Junction. While these organizations attended CMU, some reached out to the community before the event happened. “One of our main focuses is to get the public to understand that we are living in a time that you do not have to have a traditional drug problem in order to die from these drugs,” said Amy Neville, President of the Alexander Neville Foundation. According to Neville, the crisis has become a big problem in Grand Junction and across the country.
New Primary Care and Acute Services Center Coming to Palisade
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new primary care and acute services center is making its’ way to Palisade. With primary care services limited for locations like Palisade, residents were relying on emergency services. This new center and available services will offer residents more options in terms of primary care and allow those who never sought primary care before the opportunity to do so.
Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Parents of Mount Garfield Middle School students received an unsettling email from Principal Nikki Johnston today alerting them to another firearm scare at a Grand Valley school. In the letter, Johnston states that a student had reportedly overheard a fellow student claiming that they had...
Community collaboration will create new downtown mural
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students in Lora Quesenberry’s art class at New Emerson Elementary in Grand Junction have been busy learning about philanthropy and the meaning of community. In March, the class began presenting ideas for a new downtown mural to a group of local artists and United Way staff and volunteers.
Comic Con 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another event to pick from over the weekend because Comic Con was in town! Comic Con is a comic book convention with a focus on comic book culture. The event took place downtown at the convention center. You could purchase a ticket for only $5 at the door and enjoy costumes of your favorite characters. While there I saw everyone from Mario and Luigi, Captain Marvel, and The Hulk.
Deputy Chief named Interim Chief for Grand Junction Police Department
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Following the recent departure of former Police Chief Doug Shoemaker last month, City Manager Greg Caton has appointed a temporary replacement to serve in his stead. Current Deputy Chief Matt Smith has been selected to serve as police chief until a national search can be...
Toxic chemicals may be leaking into your food, makeup, or health care products, study finds
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A recent study completed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that toxic PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances may leach from the inside coating of shipping containers into the products they contain. Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) first alerted the agency to this contamination...
2022 Candidate forum luncheon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re only seven weeks away from November midterm election. Voters will head to the polls on November eight. Today, Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum luncheon. The idea is to give the candidates time to talk about their plans and tell residents what they would do if elected.
Secretary of State investigating Garfield County sheriff for alleged campaign violations
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Garfield County Sheriff is under investigation for possibly breaking campaign finance rules in order to support of U.S Rep Lauren Boebert. Sheriff Lou Vallario now has ten days to respond. David Wheeler, with American Muckrakers PAC, filed a complaint with the Secretary of State...
