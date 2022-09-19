ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union Strikes An Adorable Pose With Baby Kaavia While Promoting PROUDLY

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Gabrielle Union via Instagram / Gabrielle Union via Instagram

Gabrielle Union and her adorable daughter Kaavia are one of our favorite mother daughter duos and the two were recently spotted on Instagram flicking it up at their local Target while Gab promoted her and her hubby, Dwyane Wade’s new Proudly baby care line.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo set of herself rocking a bright yellow ensemble as she posed alongside her baby girl Kaavia and husband right in front of their product display in the popular retail store.

Kaavia wore an adorable blue and white striped shirt with ruffled sleeves, matching white shorts and red sneakers with matching red bows in her hair as she posed alongside her gorgeous parents. Dwyane matched his family’s fly and rocked a colorful collared shirt and blue slacks for the family affair.

“I try to teach them how to serve but GWORL, they on the struggle bus. Anyways, here I am @target signing @theproudlyco boxes and slipping gift cards in the diapers. Not new to this, true to this #ShadyBaby,” the actress and entrepreneur captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames)

According to the company website , “PROUDLY is a sustainable baby care brand with specially formulated products dedicated to the unique skincare needs of children of color,” and was founded by both Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

“We’re so excited to officially announce our new baby company, PROUDLY,” the couple said on the website. “As we continue to work on new endeavors together, our goal is to always center our work around being the change we want to see while championing diversity, equity and inclusion. With PROUDLY, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market.”

