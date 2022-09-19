ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beauty of Sedona

By Tommy
 2 days ago

By Tommy Acosta

Sedona Az: As a Sedonan I can say with great pride and sincerity that there is no other place on earth I would rather live.

Sure, there’s traffic every once-in-a-while but so what? Compared to driving in New York where I lived most of my life, driving in Sedona is a piece of cake.

Being stuck in traffic is just an excuse to sit back and enjoy the sights around you.

For so many who live here the mountains, the skies, the vortexes, the spiritually steeped land of Sedona, is what makes it for them.

The views and vistas of the red rocks and the clear crisp nighttime skies create a magical sensation and a sense of belonging few other cities in the world provide.

And it’s not just about the spiritual and beautiful environment we locals live in, but the uniqueness of the people that live here as well.

Artists, poets, musicians, writers, spiritual teachers, psychics, healers and successful-business people call Sedona home.

Creative individuals from a myriad of artistic backgrounds, form the root of Sedona’s population.

It’s like everyone who makes it past the three-year point where Sedona keeps you or rejects you, are shining lights, unique characters that emanate a certain kind of aura that makes us Sedonans special.

We are like the facets of a beautiful diamond, each of us refracting the same light but in different ways and directions.

There is this mystical, magical quality about Sedona that defines those of us who live here.

Uptown Sedona

And where else in a three-mile stretch from West Sedona to Uptown Sedona can we find such a diversified array of restaurants and musical venues than here in Sedona?

We who live here are blessed, our lives forever enriched by the land we live upon.

Then there is this feeling that draws like-minded people here, a resonance that vibrates in the same frequency for those who know they are here not just to be here, but as part of a purpose, an evolution of mind, body and spirit that is taking place in Sedona.

If you strike a tuning fork that is tuned to the key of “A” and if there is a tuning fork of the same key across the room, that tuning fork will begin to vibrate as well.

Sedona is like a tuning fork set to the music of the Cosmos. When it rings it brings those who are tuned to the resonance of this quantum vibration, to Sedona.

I can feel it whenever I am out and about, when I meet other locals whom I know, when I am walking the red dirt path, when I meet visitors and tourists — The feeling is ever present.

Sedona is part of the most powerful vortexes on the planet, like Egypt, the Bermuda Triangle and Stonehenge.

It is here where Earth actualizes its full potential.

There is a new age dawning in Sedona, and those whose spirit sings in harmony with Love, are the vanguards.

