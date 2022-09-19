ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Killer Fashion During Her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

By Sharde Gillam
Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Mary J. Blige is reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier today, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B took to Instagram to give her followers a little taste of what to expect when they go to see her on tour from the fashion side of things when she uploaded a series of photos and showed off her various outfits from her tour stops. In the photos, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing body suits that fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and toned legs. In one look, she donned an all white body suit with matching thigh high boots and in another photo, she rocked a two piece multi colored look that was everything! For both looks she wore her signature blond locs in a high pony tail with tight curls and rocked oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body for her IG photo shoot. “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour!! next stop DC tonight!! in bio for tickets!! @hologic ” she captioned the fashionable post for her 6 million Instagram followers.

Check out the stunning photo set below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

If this is what Mary’s serving while on tour we can’t wait to check her out because she just doesn’t miss! Beauties, are you heading to see Mary’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour?

