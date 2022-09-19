Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia is telling oil markets that OPEC+ is still in charge - and don't you forget that, says top energy analyst
Saudi Arabia want markets to remember that OPEC+ is in control, energy analyst Amrita Sen told CNBC. "We've had mostly algos trading this market, and you've seen huge volatility," she said. The Saudi government has signaled in recent days the OPEC+ could cut production. Saudi Arabia is signaling to oil...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
US gas prices could fall even further after hitting 6-month lows as China steps up its fuel exports, analysts say
China exported almost twice as much gasoline in August as a year ago, customs data showed Monday. Analysts said that could drive down US gas prices at the pump, already at their lowest since March. Chinese refiners want fuel export quotas to rise, which would flood a market already faced...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks gain as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. US to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from SPR for Nov. delivery. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk say Fed rate hike may trigger deflation. Coverage for this event has ended. Nissan recalls 203,000 Titans and Frontiers that could roll...
Oil prices are headed to $150 a barrel as energy demand continues to outpace supply, JPMorgan energy strategist says
Oil could soar to $150 a barrel as demand still outpaces supply, a JPMorgan strategist said. That's because companies aren't investing enough in future production, which promises a major supply deficit ahead. The US can't rely on suppliers like OPEC to fill the gap, and will see oil prices soar...
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
Oil prices could surge or crash more than 20% in the coming months based on a global recession, Europe, and these 6 other risks
Oil prices could fluctuate wildly in the coming months, Bank of America said. Analysts highlighted eight risks that could send oil up or down by $5 to $20 per barrel. They include OPEC+ production, global recession, and a possible Iran nuclear deal. Oil prices are set to face significant pressure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are We in a Recession? Look for These 7 Freaky Signs
Who knew lipstick was so economically relevant? Ask an economist what indicates we're in a recession and they might point to some common signs such as widespread layoffs, the falling cost of copper...
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision This Week, Crude Oil Drops Over 1%
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording losses on Friday. All the three major indices recorded losses last week, with the Dow Jones dropping 4.1% and the S&P 500 down 4.8%. The US Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets...
CNBC
Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin's troop mobilization
Oil prices gave up early gains on Wednesday as a soaring dollar and global recession fears offset worries about a Russian military mobilization. A big increase in U.S. crude stocks could also weaken oil prices. Analysts forecast U.S. crude stocks rose 2.2 million barrels last week. On Tuesday, data from...
U.S. dollar sails higher as markets price in hefty Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against major currencies on Monday, trading within narrow ranges, ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week led by the Federal Reserve, which is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points (bps).
Oil slumps over 3% on U.S. rail agreement, demand concerns
NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Oil futures fell over 3% to a one-week low on Thursday on a tentative agreement that would avert a U.S. rail strike, expectations for weaker global demand and continued U.S. dollar strength ahead of a potentially large interest rate increase.
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
Putin speech sends sterling to fresh 37-year low ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar.
Comments / 0