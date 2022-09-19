ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil slumps over 3% on U.S. rail agreement, demand concerns

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Oil futures fell over 3% to a one-week low on Thursday on a tentative agreement that would avert a U.S. rail strike, expectations for weaker global demand and continued U.S. dollar strength ahead of a potentially large interest rate increase.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
STOCKS

