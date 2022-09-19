ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheech Marin of Cheech and Chong fame visits Sturgis marijuana shop

By Michelle Patrick, Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
STURGIS — Cheech Marin celebrated the Michigan launch of his “Cheech’s Stash” line of cannabis Sunday at Sturgis’ Bloom City.

During the meet and greet event at the marijuana provisioning center, the actor was available to sign posters and other memorabilia. Customers who made it through the line also were able to have their picture taken with Marin.

Marin, born Richard Anthony Marin, gained worldwide fame in the 1970s and '80s as one half of the comedy duo Cheech and Chong, along with partner Tommy Chong. The two made several movies celebrating the pothead caricature, with titles such as "Up in Smoke" and "Still Smokin'."

Bloom City co-manager Neil Pagels had said prior to the event, he was encouraging customers to be patient as not all would make it through the line. Bloom City was celebrating the product launch with special discounts and providing free posters and T-shirts with purchases all day to ensure everyone had a great time.

“We got through way more people than we had expected,” Pagels said after the event. “They told us to only expect to get through 60 or 70 people. We were well over 110 (people), I’m sure.”

Antonio Salazar, of Coldwater, was among the first in line to meet Marin. While the meet and greet began at 2 p.m., he came around 10 or 11 a.m. to secure his spot, he said.

“I met him in California,” Salazar said, wearing a Cheech and Chong T-shirt. “I have to see him again.”

Tim Moore, of LaGrange, Ind., had a special request for Marin when he met him. Moore had Marin sign his prosthetic leg.

“I’m 40 years old,” Moore said. “I’ve always wanted to meet Cheech.”

Moore said Bloom City-Sturgis employee Dan Ridens made it happen for him. Moore had a below-the-knee amputation from diabetes. Marijuana helps with the pain, he said.

Cheech’s Stash is available already in California, Colorado, Nevada and Washington. Marin has partnered with Lansing-area grower Aardvark Industrees to cultivate in Michigan.

Hilary Dulany, chief marketing officer for Aardvark Industrees, said Sunday that Cheech’s Stash was sold for the first time in Michigan on Saturday at a GOATS (Greatest of All Time) of Cannabis event in Cassopolis. Marin also made an appearance at that festival and was at another dispensary event there Sunday morning at Sun Coast Provisions.

Comments / 10

