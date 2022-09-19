The 5 Seconds of Summer Concert Was The Best 12600 Seconds Of My Summer

Okay, I’ll let you in on a secret: I’ve never been to a concert before. That is, before this one. I’d always imagined my first concert to be something amazing, some grand experience that I’d remember forever. It’d be an artist I’d loved for at least a decade, and I’d be in the front row.

Some things were more accurate than others. For example, I’d only ever heard a few 5SOS songs before; I hadn’t been listening to them for a year, much less a decade. My friend, the one who convinced me to go with her, she asked me to go about two weeks before the actual concert. It was an incredibly impromptu decision, but honestly? That made it so much better.

Throughout the weeks leading up to the concert I was busy studying their music. I didn’t want to go and not know any songs whatsoever. I quickly learned that 5SOS is pretty great, especially their music. For those who don’t know, 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) is a 4 person band. Luke is the vocalist, Michael is the guitarist, Calum is the bassist, and Ashton is the drummer. They have some pretty popular songs, like “She Looks So Perfect” or “Youngblood”, but in my opinion, some of their better songs are less well-known. After listening to their setlist a couple of times, I decided on a few favorites: “Red Desert”, “Teeth”, “Disconnected”, and “BLENDER”. And then, I was ready for the concert. Or as ready as I’d ever be.

The moments leading up to the concert are a blur. I remember laughing at the pre-show skits that were playing on the screens, and admiring other people’s outfits. Pale Waves opened for 5SOS and they were incredible. We were so lucky, because we were the last show they were opening at. No other shows get to witness Heather Baron-Gracie’s amazing vocals (and red boots, oh my GOSH), or the insane guitar switches. After Pale Waves, we were pumped for the 5SOS, and they did not disappoint.

Before we knew it, “No Shame” was playing, and it was unbelievable. Not only was the song good, but it was better live than it was on recording. The speakers were incredibly loud, but in the best way possible, and the crowd thrived off of the band’s energy. They seamlessly transitioned into “Easier”, and from “Easier” into the next songs. I was waiting (with the utmost excitement) for “Red Desert”, and to my extreme delight, they did a stunning rendition of it. Though they didn’t play the entire song, Ashton had an impressive drum solo, and the light effects worked perfectly with it. Eventually one of their new songs, “BLENDER”, played, and my friend and I were gasping for breath near the end. Not only were we dancing like our lives depended on it, but the song is very wordy, and hard to sing to; it’s okay though, we were dedicated to singing along. Before any of us realized, we were begging for an encore, and then heading home for the night.

One thing I did not anticipate for my first concert was post-concert nostalgia. There’s a rush that comes with being surrounded by hundreds of people, connected in one moment by music. For me, that made this concert a night to remember. I also didn’t anticipate that my first concert would be one I wasn’t aware of a month before, or one that I’d be in the bleachers for; in some ways people would think that it was a total let down, but for me, it was the best seconds of my summer.