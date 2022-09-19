Read full article on original website
WATCH: Cole Beasley fumbles, loses his helmet on 1st punt return with Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first look at newly acquired wide receiver Cole Beasley on Wednesday, and the veteran pass-catcher wasted little time making some memorable moments. Beasley’s first punt return rep was a wild one, as he fumbled the kick, scooped it back up, but then lost his...
What They Are Saying: Clemson-on-Clemson crime in NFL game
There was some major Clemson-on-Clemson crime in a wild NFL game Sunday. In overtime of the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, Hunter Renfrow caught a ball and fumbled for the (...)
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in an NFL Week 3 game. The Bills are a 4.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Bills are -210 on the moneyline in...
Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish
Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game. The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.
Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, total
The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 3 game. The Buccaneers are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Buccaneers are -150 on...
NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints
The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers former head coach Bruce Arians for his role in Sunday's skirmish with the New Orleans Saints that led to Mike Evans' one-game suspension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that the league sent Arians, now serving...
