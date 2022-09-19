ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting

By NewsOne Staff
Praise Houston
Praise Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drvjO_0i0rnRlf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPhn1_0i0rnRlf00

Chaka Zulu attends the Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 26, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty


N early three months after he was shot in the back, music executive and Disturbing Tha Peace Records co-founder Chaka Zulu has been charged for his alleged actions during the June incident. Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , support poured in from artists across social m,edia including 50 Cent, Lil Jon, Keri Hilson and Kandi Burruss. Gabrielle Union, Tika Sumpter and Jaleel White expressed support for Zulu in the comments section of a statemred on Instagram. Family friend, former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed, has also shown public support for Zulu since he was shot in June.

Reports indicate the music executive was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony simplemply battery. Zulu was shot in late June along with two others. Unfortunately, 23-year-old Artez Benton did not survive.

A statement from his lawyer Gabe Bnks said Zulu was disappointed in the decision to bring charges against him. He reaffirmed Zulu’s self-defense claim, explaining that he used a gun he was lawfully permitted to carry.

“A close review of all the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness intervierevealsveal, that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeated stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture,” read the statement. “In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weahat he was licensed to carry.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chaka Zulu (@uluz3)

Mixed messages for Georgia gun owners

In some ways, the charges send a mixed message about self-defense and lawful gun ownership in the peach state. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp just signed a new gun law in April approving permitless carry.

In addition to self-defense, Georgia has a stand-your-ground law. It’s been more than ten years since the controversial legal theory came to light after the killing of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida. Research shows that Black people who assert a defense based on self-defense or stand their ground are considerably less likely to be found justified.

Willis has made national headlines for her stand against purveyors of the “big lie” and pursuing RICO charges against rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL. But prosecuting a beloved son of Atlanta, who is still recovering from being shot, might cause Willis more issues than she anticipated.

SEE ALSO:

Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case

‘Threats To Kill Or Harm Witnesses’ In Young Thug RICO Case Is A Serious Concern, Prosecutors Say


The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasim Reed
Person
Jaleel White
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Keri Hilson
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
Tika Sumpter
Person
Ludacris
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Praise Houston

Praise Houston

139
Followers
621
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Inspiration Station

 https://praisehouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy