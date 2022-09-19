Comedian Chonda Pierce, others entertain Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center crowd in Clarksburg (West Virginia)

Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Civil War expert to present Oct. 11 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on Lee's surrender
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Civil War author and historian Patrick Schroeder will present “Myths About Lee’s Surrender” at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg. The event is free and open to the public.
WVNews
Nicole Jones
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Businesses across the area are coming together to host the fir…
WVNews
Mary Lou Merroto
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lou Merroto, 82, of Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She was born Mary Lou Bragg in Clarksburg on June 30, 1940, a daughter of the late Samuel and Hazel McGinnis Bragg of Mount Clare, West Virginia.
WVNews
Public meetings set on Upshur, West Virginia, levy renewal
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Renewal of a five-year, $16 million levy that expires June 30 will be on the ballot this fall in Upshur County. Public meetings to answer questions about the levy will be held the following dates:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Morgantown library
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Ever since he was a kid, there’s always been an element to wat…
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents from Lewis, Taylor, Mineral, Lincoln, Boone, Logan a…
WVNews
GO-WV leader recognized as first female West Virginia Oil & Gas Person of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Recognizing her years of dedicated service to West Virginia’s natural gas and oil industry, GO-WV’s Lori Miller Smith has been selected as the 2022 West Virginia Oil & Gas Person of the Year. Miller Smith, who has worked in the industry for...
WVNews
Accident Concert Band to perform on Sept. 25
ACCIDENT — The Accident Concert Band, founded in 1920, will hold a concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Town Park West pavilion in Accident, weather permitting. It will be moved inside at the Zion Lutheran Church if there is inclement weather. All are welcome to attend the free concert, which is open to the public.
RELATED PEOPLE
WVNews
Monongalia County, West Virginia, Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot to retire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot will retire Dec. 31. He has been a circuit judge since then-governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE holds work session to discuss implications of Amendments 2, 4
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Board of Education held a work session Wednesday afternoon to hear information on Amendments 2 and 4, both of which will be on the ballot during the general election in November. Earlier this week, the board welcomed West Virginia Center on...
WVNews
Kenneth Metheny
FRIENDSVILLE — Kenneth Wayne Metheny, 85, of Friendsville, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug.15, 1937, in Friendsville, he was the son of the late Floyd Wayne and Waneta Pauline (Sines) Metheny.
WVNews
Levy Election
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Renewal of a five-year, $16 million levy that expires June 30 …
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
All 3 defendants in Whitey Bulger prison slaying now have counsel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A veteran assistant federal defender from Northern West Virginia has been appointed to represent one of the three defendants in the homicide of mobster/informant Whitey Bulger. The appointment Tuesday of Katy Cimino by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi now gives all three defendants...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commissioners sign resolution against Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Marion County's three county commissioners on Wednesday signed a resolution against the state's proposed Amendment 2. Not all of the commissioners agreed on the item's potential impact. If approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 general election, Amendment 2 would give...
WVNews
Ireland man gets hefty jail sentence
An Ireland man was sentenced in Lewis County Magistrate Court to serve a total of eight months in jail for three crimes. On June 10, officers responded to Wildcat Road in reference to an intoxicated man with a firearm. When officers arrived, they encountered Trenton R. Turner, age 20, who refused to respond to lawful orders and resisted when being placed in hand restraints.
WVNews
WVa Transportation Department hiring trainees, inspectors
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is taking applications for workers in Marshall County through Oct. 8. The openings are for entry-level transportation engineering technician trainees and bridge inspectors, the department said in a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Soccer Minutemen knock off Byrd and Wheeling Central, fall to Grafton
The Minutemen soccer team faced a tough schedule facing off against top regional foes Robert C. Byrd and Grafton and Wheeling Central Catholic this week. The Minutemen took down Byrd, were narrowly beaten against Grafton, and dominated Wheeling Central 8-1. The Lewis County Minutemen boys found an extra gear in...
WVNews
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies
That's better. Our panel, just like the Mountaineer football team, got a much-needed win on the record last week, but faces a much tougher call this week as the WVU caravan heads to Blacksburg for the Black Diamond Trophy battle with Virginia Tech. West Virginia (1-2) vs. Virginia Tech (2-1)Thu...
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- One of the bigger keys for West Virginia in this game will be to force bad decisions and inopportune throws from Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells. He has been prone to those throughout his career, and his four picks in the Hokies' opener against Old Dominion were critical factors in the loss. Wells is not a scatter-armed thrower, though -- WVU needs to get to him and make him uncomfortable to in order to try to force a couple of those errant throws.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
Comments / 0