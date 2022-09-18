ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Roundup: Gunfire injures 2 in Oxnard, grand theft rosemary case, more Ventura County news

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7jpa_0i0rmGCH00

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Gunfire injures 2

OXNARD — Two people were injured by gunfire in a car-to-car shooting in south Oxnard Saturday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of Cypress Road, said Oxnard Police Department Cmdr. Sharon Giles.

Two male victims in one of the cars were hit in the back by shots fired into the vehicle, she said.

The victims, who were taken to Ventura County Medical Center, were said to be in stable condition.

The department's violent crimes unit is investigating, Giles said.

Rosemary plants targeted in nursery theft

VENTURA COUNTY — A Fillmore man was arrested last week after allegedly stealing hundreds of pounds of rosemary plants from a nursery in the area.

Early Thursday, a Ventura County Sheriff's deputy on patrol in Fillmore noticed an unoccupied vehicle parked illegally in an alley in the 400 block of Central Avenue, officials said. The deputy noticed a large amount of rosemary plants inside the vehicle.

Later Thursday morning, an area rancher called to report a theft at his nursery after discovering someone had cut and taken hundreds of pounds of rosemary from his fields along South Mountain Road, in unincorporated land southwest of the city.

Fillmore deputies and detectives followed up, identifying a 31-year-old resident as the suspect. The suspect had previously been arrested in 2019 for allegedly stealing bay laurel plants from a nursery in the same area. The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police services in Fillmore and patrols the surrounding unincorporated area.

Later that day, authorities found the suspect and his vehicle near Saratoga Avenue in Fillmore. Fresh-cut rosemary and other evidence linking him to the theft was found in the vehicle, which he purportedly tried to conceal by parking it some distance from his residence, according to sheriff's officials.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft of crops and possession of stolen property. He was booked into county jail with bail set at $10,000.

The stolen plants were returned to the nursery. The arrest was aided by the Farm Watch program, officials said, a partnership between growers and the sheriff's office that provides updates on agriculture crime trends and information on preserving evidence after an incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Valdez at the Fillmore station at 805-524-2233.

Man allegedly broke in while resident slept

PORT HUENEME — A man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly breaking into a Port Hueneme residence and stealing a car while the victim slept, authorities said.

The break-in was reported Tuesday. The suspect, later identified as a 39-year-old man described as transient, had allegedly forced entry through a rear sliding door while the victim slept inside, according to the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The suspect reportedly ransacked the master bedroom and went to the kitchen, where he grabbed the victim's purse and car keys, then went to the garage and left in the victim's vehicle.

Using surveillance video and a prior local contact, officers identified the man. Night shift officers confirmed he had been seen wearing the same shirt visible in the surveillance video and had told officers he came from San Francisco and was on his way to San Diego.

On Wednesday, officers with the Signal Hill Police Department in Los Angeles County found the stolen vehicle with the suspect driving and reportedly in possession of items stolen during the burglary.

He was arrested and taken back to Ventura County, where he has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree residential burglary and auto theft, Ventura County Superior Court records show. He remained in county jail Sunday in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Detective Baltazar Tapia at 805-986-6619.

Items may be updated.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail

Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Thousand Oaks bakery burglary caught on camera, suspects at large

Owners of a Thousand Oaks bakery hope surveillance camera footage will help track down and catch two thieves who burglarized the shop on Sept. 15. The owners of Historia Bakery, located on Hillcrest Drive near Moorpark Road says the two burglars broke into the shop by shattering the front entrance windows. Dressed in all-black, the […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Port Hueneme, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Fillmore, CA
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Grand Theft#Violent Crime#Ventura County Sheriff
L.A. Weekly

8 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]

Eight Hurt in Auto Collision near Vandenberg Village. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road intersection near Vandenberg Space Force Base. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash involves a silver minivan and a black sedan. At this time, the circumstances that caused the incident and the identities of those involved in the crash remain unclear.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

John Dungan Gets Three Consecutive Sentences in Santa Barbara Triple Homicide

Nearly three years after intentionally swerving his Chevy Camaro into oncoming traffic at nearly 120 miles per hour in October 2019 — smashing head-on into another vehicle and killing 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley and her two children — John Dungan was sentenced to three consecutive terms of 15 years to life by Judge Thomas Adams in Santa Barbara on Monday.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Fox News

Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
WHITTIER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Four suspects arrested in DTLA gang-related shooting

LOS ANGELES – A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSBW.com

Southern California woman killed in Highway 152 crash

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A crash on Highway 152 Sunday night left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to investigators, two cars were driving eastbound near Dinosaur Point Road when a 2007 Lexus GS350 crashed into the back of a 2020 Kia Optima. The crash forced...
CASTAIC, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Santa Rosa Road [Camarillo, CA]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Woodcreek Road. The collision happened at 11:12 a.m., near Woodcreek Road. According to reports, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Santa Rosa collided with a vehicle turning left onto eastbound Santa Rosa. The impact of the collision left the rider with serious injuries. Responding officers...
CAMARILLO, CA
burbankpd.org

Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested

On September 16, 2022, at about 11:15 p.m., the Burbank Police Department received a report of a male trying to steal a catalytic converter off a Honda Accord in the 700 block of South Glenoaks Boulevard. When officers arrived, they spoke with the witness, who said he was outside of...
BURBANK, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy