Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Chilling Recordings Show Soccer Star Predicted His Death Aboard Shoddy Aircraft
In chilling recordings made shortly before he died in a plane crash, Argentine soccer star Emiliano Sala said he was “scared” the aircraft might go down because the plane “looks like it’s falling apart.” BBC obtained audio messages Sala sent to friends shortly before take-off, including one in which he wondered “if someone will look for me” if he died. Even the pilot seemed nervous. In a recording of a phone call he had with a fellow pilot, David Ibbotson—a hobby pilot who wasn’t licensed to carry passengers—said he couldn’t believe a soccer star on a $20 million contract with English Premier League team Cardiff City was flying in such a “dodgy” aircraft. “Normally I’d have my life jacket between my seats but tomorrow I’ll be wearing my life jacket,” he half-joked. The plane crashed over the English Channel while flying from France to Wales in 2019, killing both men.
Manchester United commemorate Queen Elizabeth II at Old Trafford stadium
Manchester United have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, unveiling a display and banners at Old Trafford on the day of her funeral.The late monarch was laid to rest on Monday (19 September), concluding a period of national mourning in Britain.United commemorated the Queen by unveiling banners on the Sir Alex Ferguson stand, above the club’s megastore.The words “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II” and the dates of her record-breaking reign were also displayed on the stand.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: David Beckham and Tyson Fury among sport stars to pay tribute
David Beckham and Tyson Fury have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral. Sport came to a standstill once more on Monday as a mark of respect for the UK's longest-serving monarch, with sporting personalities and organisations sharing condolences. Former England football captain Beckham...
Daily Beast
Chess Grandmaster Rematch Ends in Early Resignation After Alleged Cheating Scandal
Somebody call Ryan Murphy; the new season of Feud might just be unfolding in real time. Magnus Carlsen, the Norwegian chess grandmaster and world champion, resigned after making just one move in a match against 19-year-old rising star Hans Niemann. The game was the two rivals’ first meeting since Carlsen, 31, lost to Niemann in a match earlier this month, igniting an alleged cheating scandal. The Norwegian subsequently pulled out of the tournament, sending the chess world spiraling as he tweeted out a cryptic video clip of a soccer manager saying, “If I speak, I am in big trouble.” On Monday, as Niemann made his second move of the game, Carlsen resigned and turned off his webcam. “What? No, what happened? That’s it?” asked an incredulous Péter Lékó, a Hungarian player commentating the match. He added that he was “speechless” as another announcer, Tania Sachdev, explained. “[Carlsen] will play the tournament, but he is saying, ‘I will not play the game against [Niemann],” Sachdev said. “That’s making a very big statement.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
When Jeremy Lin Bested Kobe Bryant and Shocked the World
There have been but a handful of celebratory moments for New York Knicks fans these last few decades. Starks throws it down over Jordan and Horace. Allan Houston gets the bounce. L.J.’s four-point play. Bing bong. The most euphoric of all, of course, was “Linsanity.”. No one had...
Comments / 0