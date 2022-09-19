Somebody call Ryan Murphy; the new season of Feud might just be unfolding in real time. Magnus Carlsen, the Norwegian chess grandmaster and world champion, resigned after making just one move in a match against 19-year-old rising star Hans Niemann. The game was the two rivals’ first meeting since Carlsen, 31, lost to Niemann in a match earlier this month, igniting an alleged cheating scandal. The Norwegian subsequently pulled out of the tournament, sending the chess world spiraling as he tweeted out a cryptic video clip of a soccer manager saying, “If I speak, I am in big trouble.” On Monday, as Niemann made his second move of the game, Carlsen resigned and turned off his webcam. “What? No, what happened? That’s it?” asked an incredulous Péter Lékó, a Hungarian player commentating the match. He added that he was “speechless” as another announcer, Tania Sachdev, explained. “[Carlsen] will play the tournament, but he is saying, ‘I will not play the game against [Niemann],” Sachdev said. “That’s making a very big statement.”

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO