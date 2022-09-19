Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are mourning the royal family's matriarch. The Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were visibly emotional during the service saluting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral next Monday.
Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral
Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
Princess Charlotte Breaks Down in Tears at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Princess Charlotte is visibly emotional outside of the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The 7-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was seen exiting Westminster Abbey on Monday. Charlotte, who wore a touching horseshoe brooch, gifted to her by the queen, was seen visibly upset as she...
Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate Wear Veiled Fascinators to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Paying their respects. Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate are mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla, 75, and Kate, 40, arrived together at Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday, September 19, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s two eldest children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte. For the somber occasion at Westminster Abbey in London, the women donned veiled fascinators — a symbolic practice that is meant to provide extra privacy during a grieving period. Kate’s look featured a wide-brimmed hat, which she wore with a tailored suit dress and Her Majesty’s pearl-string necklace.
Princess Charlotte Appears to Scold Prince George During Queen’s Funeral, Reminds Him to Bow as Coffin Passes
Princess Charlotte‘s in charge. Prince George was instructed by his little sister to take a bow during great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral. The siblings joined their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, at the Westminster Abbey service on Monday, September 19, walking into the historic chapel ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the ceremony began. After Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivered the sermon, Charlotte, 7, was seen reminding George, 9, of royal protocol.
Prince Harry explains why he won’t wear his military uniform at the queen’s funeral
Prince Harry will not wear military attire when he attends the funeral for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96. People should not expect to see him in his military uniform for any event honoring the queen’s life, either. “Prince Harry The...
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have a New Last Name
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, a number of changes big and small have taken effect within the British monarchy. Among those changes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, received new titles, becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple’s children, therefore, receive new titles as well.
Meghan and Prince Harry sit behind King Charles and Camilla as they mourn the Queen at emotional funeral
MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry today sat behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the Queen's emotional funeral. A sombre Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen supporting the royals during the funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Any differences Harry and his family may have were put aside as...
Prince William, Prince Harry Walk Side-By-Side For Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Procession
The brothers walked side-by-side during the processional behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on the way to the Abbey, with their cousin, Peter Phillips, to Harry’s left. At Prince Philip’s funeral last year, Peter notably walked between the two brothers.
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Queen and Prince Philip Buried Together
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laid to rest together....
Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Watch: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. One of Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren was not in attendance at her funeral. While Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, joined members of the royal family—including their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton—for the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, their younger brother, Prince Louis, 4, remained at home. In addition to Louis likely not attending because of his young age, Kate revealed just a few days before the service her and William's youngest child has had trouble understanding the significance of his great-grandmother's death.
Prince William is 'prioritizing stability' and keeping royal kids in school while mourning Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept their three children out of the spotlight and focused on their education as they are "prioritizing stability" amid mourning Queen Elizabeth II who died nearly one week ago at the age of 96. The newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales only recently brought...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share How Their Children Are Doing After the Queen’s Death
Watch: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Honor Queen With Jewelry at Procession. Prince William and Kate Middleton are helping their three children stay in a "routine" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince and Princess of Wales gave an update on how Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7,...
