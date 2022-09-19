Read full article on original website
Kait 8
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Nettleton at Batesville
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After a bye week for both teams, conference play begins in the 5A East as Nettleton will go on the road once more to face Batesville. Last Nettleton win: 2021 (26-7 at Nettleton) Last Batesville win: 2020 (38-6 at Batesville) Batesville Pioneers (2-1 overall, 0-0 5A...
Kait 8
Kickoff time for Arkansas State’s homecoming matchup with ULM announced
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference home game against ULM on Saturday, Oct. 1, will appear on ESPN+ with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday. The contest will mark the 45th all-time meeting between Arkansas State and ULM...
KARK
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
aymag.com
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
Stacker: Famous actors from Arkansas
The vast majority of celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
Arkansas native, World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday
BATESVILLE, Ark. – A Batesville native and World War II veteran is passing a milestone that very few can claim.
Arkansas man pleads 'no contest,' faces 42 years for hit-and-run of cyclist
SHERWOOD, Ark. — (Eds. note, the attached video is from December 2019.) An Arkansas man has pleaded "no contest" in the case of a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of John Mundell roughly 3 years ago. Police arrested Cecil Daren Ferrell, the man accused of the deadly collision,...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Up to 100° today and tomorrow before our first front comes through
It’ll be in the 90s for the rest of the day in Central Arkansas under a sunny sky and no chance of rain. It will eventually climb to 100° in Little Rock this afternoon which will tie the record set in 2005. It will be clear tonight with temperatures only falling to the low 70s overnight.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
WRID starts construction on two additional sections, continues work on Canal 2000
Progress continues on the Grand Prairie with the White River Irrigation District (WRID) starting construction on two additional segments of Canal 2000. There are now three separate segments in full construction. WRID Water Management Engineer Tony Stevenson said WRID broke ground Sept. 12 on Segment No. 7, which is located...
One injured in early morning shooting in Conway
CONWAY, Ark. — One person is injured after a disturbance early Sunday morning at Conway Commons. The victim was shot, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The shooter and three others ran away from the scene after crashing a vehicle while trying to leave, according to police. Anyone with information is asked […]
Kait 8
