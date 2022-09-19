ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Donnell Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Donnell Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last known address was near 37th Street...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com

Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KCTV 5

Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses

Federal court denies pre-trial detention motion, determines Roger Golubski can go home. Former police detective Roger Golubski does not have to spend time in detention before his trial, a federal judge has ruled. Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
OAK GROVE, MO
David J
CJ Coombs

The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detective

Seal of the United States Department of Justice.U.S. government, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As reported by The Kansas City Star on September 19, 2022, as well as other media including The Washington Post, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is going to be investigating the employment practices at the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, KS
NewsBreak
KMBC.com

Kansas City suspicious death ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a call that started as a suspicious death investigation Sunday night has now been ruled a homicide. Police said officers were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to investigate an ambulance call regarding a man who was found unresponsive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

