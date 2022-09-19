Read full article on original website
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
Bolt Creek Fire smoke creeps into foothill communities
SEATTLE — Air scientists report that smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire has crept into Cascade foothill communities on the east side of Snohomish, King and Pierce counties. In downtown Bothell, not only did people report seeing haze, they told KIRO 7 reporter Lauren Donovan they smelled smoke. Chelsea...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
cohaitungchi.com
18 Of Seattle’s Most Breathtaking Day Hikes You Must Do
Just because you live in a city doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the great outdoors! Especially when you live in a city as close to the mountains as Seattle, there’s a whole world of amazing day hikes out there for you to discover. You are reading: Day...
Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
KOMO News
Excavation to begin on broken water main where landslide destroyed Bellevue house
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An excavation effort is about to begin and it may show what caused a devastating January landslide, which demolished a home. The City of Bellevue hired crews to dig-up a broken water main above where the home once stood so experts can examine the pipe and figure out what went wrong. Heavy equipment was positioned on the lot on 139th Pl SE Tuesday and stood ready to unearth an eight-inch water main buried in the hillside.
KING-5
Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water
SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
kbnd.com
Missing Bend Boy Returns Home Safe
BEND, OR -- Bend Police say a boy reported missing Monday morning has been found safe. At approximately 9:50 a.m., police were called to the 20800 block of Comet Lane on a welfare check. When officers arrived, they learned 7-year-old Silas Brown was last seen at his home at about 8 a.m. and was not at his elementary school. Silas was apparently on foot and had last been seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
MyNorthwest.com
At least 1 Lynnwood business heavily damaged in fire
At least one business burned in an overnight fire in Lynnwood. The fire at Sunrooms Northwest in the 15800 block of Highway 99 was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday. Directly behind that business is Henry’s Auto Repair. There is a firewall between the businesses which helped stop the flames, but the damage is still being assessed.
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
urbnlivn.com
Artsy, modern Leschi home overlooking Lake Washington
Built in 1998, 1128 33rd Ave. S is a custom-designed modern home in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood. Across 3,100 square feet and three stories, the property boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and expansive water and territorial views. Situated on a prime corner lot overlooking Lake Washington, the home’s architectural features...
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
kbnd.com
Pedestrian Killed In Parkway Crash
BEND, OR -- A Bend woman was killed overnight after she was struck by a car on the Parkway. Bend Police and Sheriff's Deputies responded just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, following a report of a pedestrian struck in the northbound lanes south of the Empire Avenue exit. Officers arrived and...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds pedestrian struck on Hwy 99 near Lake Stickney
A 39-year-old Edmonds man was transported to Harborview Medical Center Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle while standing on the shoulder of Highway 99 near Lake Stickney, the Washington State Patrol said. According to the state patrol, the victim had been involved in an earlier collision that...
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18
AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
Firefighters battling brush fire in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue firefighters are battling a brush fire in Monroe on Monday afternoon. A Level 1 evacuation notice — be on alert — was issued for those in the area spanning Northeast of Galaxy Theater and West of Chain Lake Road, which is where the fire is burning.
