Fire destroys Tumalo home; renter without insurance gets Red Cross assistance
A fire destroyed a Tumalo-area manufactured home late Saturday afternoon, and the American Red Cross was called in to assist the renter, who did not have insurance, officials said. The post Fire destroys Tumalo home; renter without insurance gets Red Cross assistance appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Hiker who fell ill near Broken Top airlifted to hospital
Deschutes County search and rescue and an AirLink helicopter teamed up Tuesday to rescue a hiker who had become ill while hiking near Three Creek Lake. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the hiker was on the Tam McArthur Rim trail near Broken Hand, east of Broken Top. Someone...
Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway
A Bend woman was struck and killed while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of the Bend Parkway early Wednesday morning, police said. The post Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ After fatal crash on Highway 97, what safety improvements is ODOT planning?
A 16-year-old Redmond girl was killed last Friday after crossing onto oncoming traffic south of Redmond. The crash, which involved four vehicles and a total of seven people, once again has people in the area wondering what can be done to make Highway 97 safer. The crash happened near Tomahawk...
kbnd.com
Missing Bend Boy Returns Home Safe
BEND, OR -- Bend Police say a boy reported missing Monday morning has been found safe. At approximately 9:50 a.m., police were called to the 20800 block of Comet Lane on a welfare check. When officers arrived, they learned 7-year-old Silas Brown was last seen at his home at about 8 a.m. and was not at his elementary school. Silas was apparently on foot and had last been seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 19
On Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003 Jeep Liberty, operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident, had been traveling southbound and for unknown reasons, initiated a lane change and lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep Liberty crossed over into oncoming lanes, striking a black 2018 Jeep Renegade that was traveling northbound. The Jeep Renegade was pushed onto the northbound shoulder where it rolled multiple times. The Jeep Liberty next collided into a northbound white 2012 GMC Yukon, and subsequently an additional vehicle, a grey 2017 Toyota Camry that had been traveling southbound behind the Jeep Liberty. The silver Jeep Liberty was operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Jeep Renegade was operated by, Araceli Rodriguez Giles (21) of Bend, and had passengers Brayan Olvera (23) of Bend, Victorina Giles (53) of Bend and an additional 16-year-old juvenile male. Giles and the 16-year-old minor in this vehicle were transported to a Bend area hospital where they were treated with non-life-threatening injuries. The white GMC Yukon was operated by Bradly Pearce (43) of Bend. Pearce was uninjured. The 2017 Toyota Camry was operated by Amie Gassner (39) of Central Point. Passengers in the vehicle, Jamie Richmond (39) and a 12-year-old female were transported via ground ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s office, ODOT, Redmond Fire and Rescue, Department of Human Services and the Deschutes County Chaplain’s service.
focushillsboro.com
Volunteers Save A Wounded Hiker During Training Exercises, According To The Oregon Sheriff
A climber hurt in a 50-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park had a lucky break when rescue teams that were in the area for training helped him, according to Oregon officials. According to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a climber collapsed while scaling up a rock outcropping to put up a slackline at Asterick’s Pass and called 911 at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Irrigation district will empty Haystack Reservoir
Oregon Fish and Wildlife lift all bag and size limits and gear restrictions through November The North Unit Irrigation District plans to drain Haystack Reservoir down to dead pool by the middle of November. At dead pool, the water level in the reservoir southeast of Madras will drop so low it can't flow downstream. The district needs to empty the reservoir in order to repair the emergency gate at the reservoir. In anticipation of the drawdown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all gamefish limits and gear restrictions for anglers on the Haystack Reservoir from Sept. 16 through Nov....
bendmagazine.com
While Some Bend Restaurants Open New Locations, Others Reset
They say love goes through the stomach. Then again, a gut punch does too. Over the past few years, the restaurants and bars of Central Oregon have seen both. Lucky for us, the good ones keep fighting. It’s no secret that restaurants have been some of the hardest hit businesses during the pandemic. Facing countless challenges from mandated closings to paying staff, owners were lucky to see the other side when their businesses were allowed to reopen. Though Central Oregon lost its fair share (say it ain’t so, Jackson’s Corner Eastside!), little by little the area is seeing a rebound in the food and drink space. Several new restaurants have opened over the past year, and a few pre-COVID successes are expanding as well. But don’t let the fancy new façades fool you. It’s really a tale of two sides—one on the outside, public-facing and shiny; the other on the inside filled with grit, heart and a whole lot of tears.
pnwag.net
Central Oregon Irrigation District Announces Shutoff Dates
Central Oregon Irrigation District has announced that it will continue to run at the current delivery rate until October 1st; at that time, deliveries drop to season five flows [50%]. When it comes to the last day of the season, October 13th has been set as the final shut off date for the Central Oregon Canal (service area east side of Bend/Alfalfa/Powell Butte), while October 14th will be the last date for the Pilot Butte Canal (service area north of Bend to Terrebonne).
bendmagazine.com
4 Central Oregon Shops that Withstand the Test of Time
Bend has certainly changed during the past few decades. The number of roundabouts and breweries has exponentially increased. The home prices have gone through the roof. The proliferation of familiar business names—from Starbucks to Sephora—has become commonplace. However, some things haven’t changed. Chief among them, longtime local businesses that have not just survived, but thrived. Meet several familiar faces of businesses that have stood the test of time.
kbnd.com
Unemployment Ticks Up In Central Oregon
BEND, OR -- Local unemployment rates ticked up slightly in August. Regional Economist Dallas Fridley is not surprised all three counties saw similar increases, "We’ve had such a long string of months where we’ve had rates improving, that doesn’t mean they’re going to continue to improve because, let’s face it, we’re at or near historic lows. There really is nowhere to go but up, in terms of rates, so they’re really not going to get much lower. And this 0.2% increase, while it did happen, is not a huge deal yet."
clayconews.com
FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
Keeping meat local from farm to fork, as F5 Smokehouse changes ownership
Local owners, Remington and Jenna Pike, also own their own livestock company, and the change in ownership at F5 Smokehouse allows them to have their hands on the process from beginning to endOn Sept. 6, F5-Smokehouse changed ownership, as Remington and Jenna Pike took over the business from prior owners, John and Candace Frantz. Jenna and Remington own Splitting Aces Livestock and began selling their meat approximately six years ago. The couple bought land in Crook County and moved to Mountain View Acres in March 2000. The couple met at Oregon State University and moved back to Central Oregon after...
KTVZ
Fatal four-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal four-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for several hours Friday, authorities said. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the area of the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Oregon State Police later confirmed a fatality had occurred.
WWEEK
Restaurateur Micah Camden Has Opened a Fourth SuperDeluxe in Bend
Another locally born burger joint is expanding beyond the Portland metro area. SuperDeluxe, which created gridlock when it opened in the Foster-Powell neighborhood in 2018 thanks to hype that neared In-N-Out proportions, has launched its first outlet in Bend. Restaurateur Micah Camden’s modern take on the American drive-thru began slinging...
centraloregondaily.com
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond
A 16-year-old Redmond teen was killed and four other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond, Oregon State Police said Saturday. The post Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
